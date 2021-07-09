Cancel
South San Francisco, CA

Tempest To Participate In William Blair 2021 Biotech Focus Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced that Sam Whiting, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, will participate in a webcast panel titled "Developing Therapies for the Next Immuno-Oncology Targets" at the William Blair 2021 Biotech Focus Conference on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. ET.

To access the live or archived recording of the discussion, please visit the investor section of the Tempest website at https://ir.tempesttx.com.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company's two novel clinical programs are TPST-1495 and TPST-1120, antagonists of EP2/EP4 and PPARα, respectively. Both TPST-1495 and TPST-1120 are advancing through Phase 1 studies designed to study both agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents. Tempest is also developing an orally-available inhibitor of TREX-1 designed to activate selectively the cGAS/STING pathway, an innate immune response pathway important for the development of anti-tumor immunity. Tempest is headquartered in South San Francisco and supported by notable healthcare investors. More information about Tempest can be found on the company's website at www.tempesttx.com.

