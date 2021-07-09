Cancel
ARCA Biopharma To Present At Access To Giving Virtual Investor Conference On July 13th

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO), a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases, today announced that Thomas Keuer, Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference, which is being held virtually July 13-15, 2021.

Access to Giving is a conference themed around investor education and advocacy with 50+ companies presenting, a keynote, three distinctive panels and 1x1 meetings.

ARCA is scheduled to present on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2744/41973.

About ARCA biopharmaARCA biopharma is dedicated to developing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases through a precision medicine approach to drug development. ARCA is developing rNAPc2 as a potential treatment for diseases caused by RNA viruses, initially focusing on COVID-19. The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to the rNAPc2 development program, currently in Phase 2b clinical testing. ARCA is also developing Gencaro TM (bucindolol hydrochloride), an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, as a potential treatment for atrial fibrillation in heart failure patients. ARCA has identified common genetic variations that it believes predict individual patient response to Gencaro, giving it the potential to be the first genetically targeted AF prevention treatment. The U.S. FDA has granted the Gencaro development program Fast Track designation and a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement. For more information, please visit www.arcabio.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

About Access to GivingAccess to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13th - 15th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct 1x1's with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for 1x1 meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education.

Investor & Media Contact:Derek Cole720.940.2163 derek.cole@arcabio.com

