Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Qilian International Holding Group Limited Enters Into Investment Agreement For Pig By-product Processing Project In Chongqing

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

Jiuquan, China, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qilian International Holding Group Limited (Nasdaq: QLI) (the "Company"), a China-based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, today announced that the Company, through its PRC subsidiary Chengdu Qilianshan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., has entered into an investment agreement (the "Agreement") with Chongqing Jin Tong Industrial Construction Investment Co. Ltd. ("CJT") on July 5, 2021, for the construction of a pig by-product processing facility (the "Project") in Chongqing.

The Project is designed to cover an area of about 50 mu (approximately 8.24 acres), with a total investment of RMB540 million (approximately USD83.6 million) and is expected to reach a target annual production capacity of 10 tons of heparin sodium preparations within three years, the value of which being more than RMB500 million (approximately USD77.4 million). The Project is expected to receive preferential policies from the government at the national, municipal and local levels.

Mr. Zhanchang Xin, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, "We are very pleased to work with CJT on the Project. As a key area for pig breeding and pork production in China, Chongqing has sufficient raw materials for the production of heparin sodium preparations. This is the reason we decided to launch the Project there. This move is also in line with our growth strategy of expanding the production line of heparin sodium preparations. The Project, once completed and operational, is expected to increase our production capability of heparin sodium preparations to 10 tons within three years."

About Qilian International Holding Group Limited

Qilian International Holding Group Limited, headquartered in Gansu, China, is a pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer in China. It focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of licorice products, oxytetracycline products, traditional Chinese medicine derivatives product, heparin product, sausage casings, and fertilizers. The Company's products are sold in more than 20 provinces in China. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.qlsyy.net/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes ma y affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, financial needs and the successful construction of the pig by-product processing project facility. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequ ent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expect ations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Qilian International Holding Group Limited Email: ir@qlsyy.net

Ascent Investors Relations LLC Tina Xiao President Phone: 917-609-0333 Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
873
Followers
32K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chongqing#Investment#By Product#Company#Cjt#Project#Chinese#Ma Y#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
China
Related
ConstructionLas Vegas Herald

Welding Materials Market worth $17.3 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Welding Materials Market by Type (Electrodes & Filler Materials, Fluxes & Wires, Gases), Technology (Arc, Resistance, Oxy-Fuel Welding), End-use Industry (Transportation, Building & Construction, Heavy Industries), & Region - Global Forecast to 2025", The welding materials market is projected to grow from USD 13.6 billion in 2020 to USD 17.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Up 44.4% in June

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 177,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 383,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

According to Zacks, “Hengan International Group Company Limited operates as an investment holding company. It engages in the manufacturing, distributing and selling of personal hygiene products, food and snack products and skin care products primarily in China. The company’s operating segments consists of Tissue Paper Products, Sanitary Napkins Products, Disposable Diapers Products, Food and Snacks Products and Skin Care Products and Others. Hengan International Group Company Limited is headquartered in Quanzhou, China. “
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2027 - Increasing Significance Of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations Supports Demand

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach $130.2 Billion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing estimated at US$100 Billion in...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing Of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial Public Offering

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) ("Regencell" or the "Company"), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine ("TCM") for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ("ADHD") and Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("Offering") of 2,300,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $9.50 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RGC."
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Press

AcelRx Enters into Licensing Agreement for DZUVEO® in Europe and In-licensing Agreement for Two Products in the U.S.

HAYWARD, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced agreements with Laboratoire Aguettant (Aguettant) providing Aguettant with a license to commercialize DZUVEO in Europe, and providing AcelRx with two innovative pre-filled syringe product candidates for the U.S.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MJardin Group Announces Suspension Of Activities At Warman Facility And Launches Sales And Investment Solicitation Process For Both Canadian And US Assets

DENVER and TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (" MJardin" or the " Company") (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF), a leader in premium cannabis production, today announced that it has decided to suspend construction and certain business activities at the Company's Warman facility (" Warman" or the " Facility"), effective July 12, 2021. Additionally, the Company has announced that, as a part of its previously announced restructuring engagement with Restructur Advisors (" RA"), it has launched a Sales and Investment Solicitation Process (" SISP") relating to the Company, and all its Canadian and US assets.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Qilian International (QLI) Enters into Investment Agreement for Pig By-product Processing Project in Chongqing

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Qilian International Holding Group Limited (Nasdaq: QLI) (the "Company"), a China-based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, today announced that the Company, through its PRC subsidiary Chengdu Qilianshan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., has entered into an investment agreement (the "Agreement") with Chongqing Jin Tong Industrial Construction Investment Co. Ltd. ("CJT") on July 5, 2021, for the construction of a pig by-product processing facility (the "Project") in Chongqing.
AmericasBusiness Insider

Drone Delivery Canada Announces Multiple Agreements for Project at Edmonton International Airport

TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ or ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that, with the assistance of its sales agent Air Canada (TSX: AC), it has entered into multiple commercial agreements executed by the Company on July 8th, 2021 (the "Agreements") with each of Edmonton International Airport ("EIA"), Apple Express Courier Ltd and Ziing Final Mile Inc ("the Customers") to deploy DDC's patented drone delivery solution at Edmonton International Airport.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Altitude International Completes Share Exchange Agreement With Breunich Holdings

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 6, 2021, Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: "ALTD") entered into a Share Exchange Agreement (the "Agreement") with Breunich Holdings, Inc., a Delaware entity ("BHI"). BHI is a holding company with seven operating LLCs, including CMA Soccer, LLC, ITA- USA Enterprise LLC, Trident Water LLC, North Miami Beach Academy LLC, NVL Volleyball Academy LLC, Six Log Cleaning and Sanitizing LLC, and Altitude Wellness LLC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Grows Stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of EHang worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Carlyle Group Inc. Invests $3.11 Billion in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153,672,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,872,000. Atotech makes up approximately 23.5% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Atotech as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Announces Affiliate's Entry Into Agreement To Acquire A Controlling Stake In Access Primary Care Medical Group

ALHAMBRA, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (AMEH) - Get Report, a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced its affiliate AP-AMH 2 Medical Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 80% of the fully diluted capitalization of Access Primary Care Medical Group ("APCMG"), a primary care physicians' group focused on providing high-quality care to senior patients.
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Massive Growth of Inorganic Pigments Market by 2027 | Lanxess, The Chemours Company, Venator, Tronox Limited, Kronos Worldwide, Inc., Cathay Industries, Clariant, Ferro Corporation, Heubach GmbH, Lomon Billions, Alabama Pigments Company, Cabot Corporation

The global Inorganic Pigments industry continues to be a powerful growth engine for economies across the world. But the micro, small, medium, large enterprises, and all the market participants need deep insight and knowledge about the future roadmap, the constraints, investment opportunities, and more to sustain the rapidly changing business environment and compete with the new entrants and other market players. This market report provides the best, reliable, and expert validated industry-specific insights to help market participants formulate well-informed decisions. It provides much knowledge on the contributions made by the micro, small, medium, and large in terms of employment and GDP growth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy