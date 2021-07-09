Cancel
Silicon Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast

By PR Newswire
AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (SLAB) - Get Report, a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today announced that it plans to release second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. An earnings conference call will follow the release at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. The call will be webcast from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at silabs.com.

A replay will be available after the call on the investor page of the website listed above or by calling +1 877-344-7529 (US) or +1 412-317-0088 (International) and entering access code 10154019. The replay will be available through August 5, 2021.

Silicon LabsSilicon Labs (SLAB) - Get Report is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

Note to editors: Silicon Labs, Silicon Laboratories, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-labs-announces-second-quarter-2021-earnings-webcast-301327858.html

SOURCE Silicon Labs

TheStreet

TheStreet

