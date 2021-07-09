ElectroCore To Participate In The Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

ROCKAWAY, NJ, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that Dan Goldberger, CEO will present a company overview and be available for 1x1 meetings at the following upcoming conference:

Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Virtual Healthcare ConferencePresentation Date: July 14, 2021Presentation Time: 3:30 pmWebcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg7/ecor/2406563

Following the conference a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company's website, www.electrocore.com.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine and the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

