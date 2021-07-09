Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

FOREWARN Partners With Nebraska REALTORS® Association

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (RDVT) - Get Report and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that the Nebraska REALTORS® Association ("NRA") has contracted to make FOREWARN® services available for the 5,300+ REALTOR® members it serves throughout the state of Nebraska to promote proactive real estate agent safety.

Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients -- using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

The FOREWARN services purchased by NRA will be available to the 5,300+ real estate agent membership at no additional cost to individual agents.

"We are thrilled to be providing FOREWARN for our members," said Tammy Brookhouser, CEO of Nebraska REALTORS® Association. "We felt that it was important for every member to have the ability to quickly and safely verify their prospects. FOREWARN will empower our agents to proactively identify potential risks and operate their businesses with increased safety and peace of mind."

On July 15, 2021, existing NRA members will receive specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription.

All other real estate agencies and agents can learn more about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com.

About FOREWARN®At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™.

About red violet®At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether FOREWARN will address safety concerns for NRA members and whether FOREWARN will empower NRA's agents to proactively identify potential risks and operate their businesses with increased safety and peace of mind. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in red violet's SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Camilo RamirezRed Violet, Inc.561-757-4500ir@redviolet.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
873
Followers
32K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Real Estate
Local
Nebraska Business
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Mobile Application#Llc#Rdvt#Realtor#Core#Pslra#Sec Filings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Midland, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Midland realtors report huge sales in June

According to the Midland Board of Realtors, real estate agents from the Midland Board of Realtors have sold 101 single family homes throughout June in Midland County. As of July 7, single family homes were on the market for an average of nine days and the average sale price was $236,000 in June. The average sale price of waterfront single family homes in Midland and surrounding counties was $60,000 more, according to the Clare/Gladwin Board of Realtors.
Real EstateGwinnett Daily Post

The Neighborhood Company Realtors

Promote your business through our innovative Marketplace system! It's free to sign up!. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
MLSkcrar.com

Pittsburg Board of REALTORS® to Merge with KCRAR

The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) Board of Directors voted on Thursday to ratify the merger of the Pittsburg Board of REALTORS® (PBOR) with KCRAR. Pittsburg’s Board of Directors and general membership casted a similar vote earlier this year. PBOR will be dissolved and become the Pittsburg Chapter of KCRAR effective mid-August.
Public SafetyPosted by
TheStreet

Rocky Mountain Insurance Association Partners With The National Insurance Crime Bureau To Combat Post-Disaster Fraud

DES PLAINES, Ill., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following natural disasters, homeowners are left putting their lives back together. The Rocky Mountain Insurance Association (RMIA) is joining the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) during Contractor Fraud Awareness Week in warning traumatized homeowners to avoid being victimized a second time by deceitful contractors after a natural catastrophe.
Real EstatePalo Alto Online

Local realtors make good showings in annual rankings

Five teams of local real estate agents and ​13 individual local salespeople were among the top-selling 250 teams and 250 agents nationwide this past year, according to "The Thousand" list by RealTrends. Read the full story here Web Link posted Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 1:47 PM.
Spokane, WASpokane Journal of Business

At 90, Realtor Pat Kenney see no reason to retire

Having been a real estate agent in Spokane since 1953, 90-year-old Pat Kenney says he’s never seen the residential housing market as hot as it is now. The present market even exceeds the strong markets of the mid and late 20th century, he says. “That was small thing compared to...
Manistee, MImanisteenews.com

Manistee's Dwelling Realty adds Diebel as Realtor

MANISTEE — Chris Diebel has joined Manistee's Dwelling Realty — Keller Williams Northern Michigan. Prior to becoming a Realtor in 2013, Diebel owned a construction company and worked in the hospitality industry. In 2007, he and his family relocated to the Free Soil area of northern Michigan from the Grand Rapids area and have thoroughly enjoyed it since.
Economyabovethelaw.com

Biglaw Partner Takes To Begging Associates To Come To The Office

Every Biglaw firm — hell, most employers, regardless of industry — is trying to figure out exactly what post-COVID work looks like. Because, while remote work got us through, it’s unclear exactly how much of that will be in our future. One Biglaw partner has taken to sending pleas to attorneys asking them to come back to the physical office.
Real Estatesahuaritasun.com

Why Use a REALTOR®?

With such a crazy housing market, do you really need a REALTOR®?. A REALTOR® is a licensed real estate agent who belongs to the National Association of REALTORS®, follows their Code of Ethics and has a fiduciary relationship with their clients. This code requires them to serve the best interests...
Milwaukee, WItrinitytigers.com

Mark Tindall Signed by Houston Apollos of MLB-Partner American Association

HOUSTON - Trinity University Baseball sent its second 2021 graduate to the professional ranks as right-handed pitcher Mark Tindall (Houston, Texas / Lamar) made his debut for the Houston Apollos Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in American Association action. The 2019 All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference selection capped his tenure in San...
Prescott, AZSignalsAZ

Prescott Area Association of Realtors June Home Sales Market Statistics

Audible stories brought to you by Prescott Valley’s newest print voice, TG Magazine. Prescott Area Association of Realtors (PAAR) publishes monthly updates showing the status of home sales through the main areas served in Yavapai County including Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt. Sold – The number of property...
Charleston, SCcrbjbizwire.com

Cassina Group Realtors Recognized Among The Best In The Nation

Realtors from The Cassina Group, Charleston’s innovation-driven real estate company, were recently recognized as some of the best in the nation. Four individuals and one team from Cassina were named to Real Trend’s 2021 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list, which recognizes the top 1.5% of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the United States.
Albert Lea, MNthefabricator.com

AKS Cutting Systems’ partner Greenway & Associates opens new showroom

Cleveland-based AKS Cutting Systems, a subsidiary of Kiffer Industries, has announced expanded coverage into new territory for its plasma and waterjet cutting technology, the result of longtime partner Greenway & Associates’ new location and showroom in Albert Lea, Minn. This new location helps expand AKS’s northern reach to Iowa, South...
Maryland Statemocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days. On June 15th, Governor Hogan announced that the state of emergency due to COVID-19 would be lifted effective July 1st. Last week on July 12th, Governor Hogan renewed the state of emergency and catastrophic health emergency in a proclamation, which you can view here. There were no press releases or public announcements from the Governor’s office regarding the state of emergency, which lead to speculation as to why it was reinstated.
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
Home & Gardenmckissock.com

Is Home Renovation Necessary Before Listing In Hot Markets?

When the seller’s market is this hot, is it still necessary to renovate a seller’s home before it hits the market?. It’s no secret that most of today’s buyers want a turnkey property they can move right into, but with buyer demand skyrocketing without the inventory to meet the demand, many buyers are ready to take any suitable home they can win a bid on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy