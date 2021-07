National Ice Cream Day has arrived, and there's no better day to be in the mood to cool off. It's going to be a good day. July 18 is National Ice Cream Day. If you follow along with national food holidays, you probably know the drill. If not, you're about to enter a world of free and discounted ice cream. Every National Ice Cream Day, loads of ice cream shops and restaurants dole out the good stuff on the cheap to celebrate (and bring you through their doors). Whether you're trying to hit up your favorite local spot or just want to grab a quick hit of soft serve, we can help you track down the best deals at places like Dairy Queen, Whole Foods, Friendly's, and other shops.