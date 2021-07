Every detail of Monday afternoon's news about the daring escape from Austin of almost five dozen legislators seemed made for television. At least 50 Democratic members of the Texas House of Representatives were ferried out of the state on private planes chartered specifically for their abscondence. Their destination: Washington, D.C. For how long? Weeks — at least. And they did it while facing the threat of arrest and mandatory return to Texas should the Republicans left behind order the Department of Public Safety to track them down.