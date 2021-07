Gila Hammer, the 18-year-old daughter of Rabbi Shalom Hammer, an educator in Israel for the past 30 years, died by suicide on Dec. 5, 2019. Hammer told JNS that following the shiva, the traditional seven-day mourning period, “I decided the only way that I could make sense of my loss, our loss—the only way that I could possibly continue and persist to exist—would be commemorating her by helping other people who are suffering, and hopefully, making an impact and saving their lives so that they should never have to experience or feel the tragic loss that we do every single minute of every day.”