The second match between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres will be held at Petco Park in San Diego, California on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 10:10 PM EDT. The Rockies are 3-3 in their last 6 games this season. The team managed to avoid a sweep against the Diamondbacks in its previous series by winning the last meeting. Colorado lost the first meeting against the Padres to a score of 2-4. The team made 2 runs, 4 hits, and 2 RBIs in the game. Trevor Story scored the first point in the 2nd inning and Christ Ownings delivered the second point in the 4th inning. Colorado ranks 4th in the NL West standings with a 38-51 record.