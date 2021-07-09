Cancel
Labor Issues

Grocery workers union agrees to new contract with Lunds & Byerlys, Kowalski's, Jerry's Foods

By Mark Reilly
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A union representing thousands of Minnesota grocery store employees has agreed to new contracts with some of the area's largest grocery chains. The Star Tribune reports on the new two-year contract deal between United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 and companies such as Lunds & Byerlys, Kowalski's Markets and Jerry's Foods. The agreement includes pay raises every six months and hazard pay — which has already been paid out in some cases as part of retailers' efforts to hold onto staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities
