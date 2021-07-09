Cancel
Chickamauga, GA

Chickamauga's Buddy Gross hobbles to day 1 lead at Bassmaster Elite Series event

By WTVC
WTVCFOX
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — This time last month, Buddy Gross of Chickamauga was struggling to walk after suffering a freak ankle injury while horseback riding. His right ankle is still grotesquely swollen, but it didn’t slow him down on the water Thursday as he caught five bass that weighed 21 pounds, 13 ounces to take the opening-round lead in the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Waddington, NYCitizen Online

Ito captures Bassmaster Elite Series win at St. Lawrence River

WADDINGTON — Saving the best for last may not have been his intention, but Taku Ito’s eye-popping 26-pound limit propelled the Japanese sensation to a convincing victory at the Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River with a four-day total of 90 pounds. Hailing from Chiba, Japan, the second-year...
Dayton, TNjcsentinel.com

Skyline’s Guest brothers qualify for the 2021 Bassmaster High School National Championship Tournament

The Skyline fishing program did not have to wait long to have its first angler duo qualify for nationals. The first-year program will be represented in the 2021 Bassmaster High School National Championship Tournament by brothers Jordan and Landon Guest, who used a fourth-place finish in the Bassmaster High School Series Lay Lake Open’s Senior Division Tournament on June 26 to earn their berth for nationals, which is July 29-31 on Chickamauga Lake in Dayton, Tennessee.
Waddington, NYinformnny.com

Bassmaster Elite Tournament kicks off on St. Lawrence River in Waddington

WADDINGTON, N.Y. — The Bassmaster Elite Tournament has begun in Whittaker Park, Waddington. The tournament is taking place on the St. Lawrence River, a premier destination for bass fishing. Competitors must qualify for the series through the Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Opens or the B.A.S.S. Nation, and anglers who are already on the Elite Series must re-qualify each year by maintaining enough points throughout the season.
Waddington, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Japanese angler wins Waddington Bassmaster event

Saving the best for last may not have been his intention, but Taku Ito’s eye-popping 26-pound limit propelled the Japanese angler to a convincing victory at the Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River with a four-day total of 90 pounds. Photo by Seigo Saito/B.A.S.S. For more, see story here.
Chattanooga, TNSentinel-Echo

Southeast Elite wins ISA World Series

The Southeast Elite team is the Independent Sports Association World Series champions. The team which has local girls on the team is coached by Bryan Finley. The tournament was held in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The team played five games on their way to the championship title. They won 4-2 against Knoxville Magic in game one, lost 6-0 to Tennessee Outlaws, and won 5-3 over Georgia Prime. That forced the team to have to win twice in order to win the championship, which they did against Tennessee Outlaws, 3-0 and 4-3.
Sportsnny360.com

Pro sports: Bassmaster Elites excited to return to Waddington

There are factors which could potentially affect the fishing quality as the Bassmaster Elite Tour returns to Waddington on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the Farmer’s Insurance Tournament. The tournament will close out the 2021 Elite Series and is offering a win and your in opportunity for the anglers to qualify for the Bassmaster Classic In March with a first place finish.
Deale, MDourcommunitynow.com

Bryan Schmitt wins Bassmaster Elite Series at Lake Champlain

Deale, Maryland pro Bryan Schmitt secured the blue trophy at the Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain. Schmitt finished with a four-day total of 78 pounds and 5 ounces. His fish on day four weighed in at 16 pounds and one ounce. The first place prize for Schmitt is $100,000. Schmitt...
Sportsbassmaster.com

FOX Sports expands Bassmaster event coverage amid booming interest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Amid healthy ratings and booming interest in Bassmaster Elite Series live coverage on FS1, B.A.S.S. and FOX Sports have expanded their planned broadcasts to include three Basspro.com Bassmaster Opens Series tournaments and the revived Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter. Since starting the 2021 Bassmaster...
Worldnny360.com

Japan’s Taku Ito claims historic Bassmaster Elite title

WADDINGTON — Japanese pro angler Taku Ito admits that sometimes he struggles with the English language. But the self-proclaimed smallmouth bass whisperer says he has no trouble communicating with the small bass as compete on the Bassmaster Elite Series tour. “I speak smallmouth very well and smallmouth bass like Taku,”...

