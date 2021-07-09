Chickamauga's Buddy Gross hobbles to day 1 lead at Bassmaster Elite Series event

The Southeast Elite team is the Independent Sports Association World Series champions. The team which has local girls on the team is coached by Bryan Finley. The tournament was held in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The team played five games on their way to the championship title. They won 4-2 against Knoxville Magic in game one, lost 6-0 to Tennessee Outlaws, and won 5-3 over Georgia Prime. That forced the team to have to win twice in order to win the championship, which they did against Tennessee Outlaws, 3-0 and 4-3.