Gwinnett police collecting school supplies for county's students

The Gwinnett County police department is asking for the public's help, but this time it is not to catch a criminal. The police are asking Gwinnettians to help with its Operation Children Thrive school supply drive. Drop boxes will be available from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until July 16 at the Gwinnett County Police Headquarters, Gwinnett Police Training Center and police precinct lobbies.