What Joseph Egloff began as a “little hobby” in 2011 is now a full-time cattle ranch with a meat packing plant that serves customers from Florida to North Carolina. “I had eight head of cattle and a day job to pay for my cow habit,” Egloff said of Rocking Chair Ranch Cattle in Forsyth, Georgia. “Then it exploded on us. What started out as a little hobby had become a real job and after about three years, we were up to about 58 head of cattle a year.”