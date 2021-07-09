Cancel
Top 5 things to do this weekend in the Lehigh Valley: Easton’s Heritage Day, produce picking, wine tasting, and Hispanic Heritage Night at the ballpark

By Bill Savage, The Morning Call
northwestgeorgianews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEaston Heritage Day: It’s a free, full-day family festival that celebrates local history and heritage, reenactments, activities for kids, musical performances and concludes with an amazing fireworks display over the Forks of the Delaware. 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. Heritage Day celebrates Easton’s historic significance in the founding of the United States. At noon on July 8, 1776, Easton was one of three places where the Declaration of Independence had its first public reading. It was read on the steps of the old courthouse in Easton’s historic Centre Square by the Chair of the Committee of Safety, Robert Levers. A reenactment of that event, and a festival organized around it, first occurred during the Bicentennial Celebration in 1976. From that year on, Heritage Day has been celebrated as Easton’s own Independence Day celebration. The city is offering $10 flat rate parking in the Pine Street Garage and the Third Street Garage all day. Downtown Easton. https://heritageday.org/

