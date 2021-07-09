Warm, mostly dry start to weekend; possible storms for Sunday into the workweek

Saturday, July 31st, 6:15 P.M. Today has been a mainly overcast day. Temperatures were only able to hit 82 in Portland. Dew points have also been in the upper 50s to lower 60s giving us that more humid feel to the air. Tomorrow we should see more sunbreaks in the afternoon after a cloudy start to the day. The next four days have highs in the 90s. Nothing extreme, but a few more days of the heat for us west of the Cascades. Highs on Sunday will make it to right around 90, and then we stay in the low to mid 90s through Thursday. We'll likely see high clouds at times through the afternoons.