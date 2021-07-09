Cancel
Environment

Warm, mostly dry start to weekend; possible storms for Sunday into the workweek

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews 12 meteorologists say the weekend will start off warm with a very slight chance of a pop-up shower ahead of some possible storms Sunday and into the workweek. Next: Unsettled week ahead with several storm chances in the afternoon. Today: sun and clouds mixed. Very slight chance of pop-up...

newjersey.news12.com

New Jersey State
#Heavy Rain#Elsa#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather
