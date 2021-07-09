‘Son’ review: Oh boy! It’s ‘The Omen’ for a new generation

Elliot Gould’s 1970’s career is one that can be paralleled to the other seminal actors of the era due to the amount of quality films he made in just a decade. Many of the characters he plays are not the typical strong and loyal hero, but something leaning more towards the anti-hero or even slacker hero. They are many times lazy, greedy, cynical, self centered which is why he isn’t the typical protagonist lead that one may think as stereotypical, but still undoubtedly the unsung leader of 1970s’ cinema. Growing up in Brooklyn and starting his career on Broadway, these New York traits shine through many of his performances.