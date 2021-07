This article is part of a summer California winery series, California Dreaming. Discover more articles here!. To say that California wine country is vast hardly does the region justice. In the two centuries since the first grapes were planted there in 1812, sprawling vineyards have increasingly dotted the scenic landscapes of Napa Valley, Sonoma County, the Central Coast, and beyond. Yet in addition to its geographic reach, California wine country is also densely packed, home to more than 800 wineries and hundreds of restaurants and hotels. One could spend a month sipping on local Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs without experiencing it all.