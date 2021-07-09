Cardinals had legitimate shot at a championship back in 2014

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is in line to be the featured back, according to Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network. "A source tells us that the Cardinals’ training camp battle at running back might be a battle in name only. Rather, Edmonds is the favorite to be the team’s featured back after splitting time with Kenyan Drake in 2020." While this is just an early report, it wouldn't be surprising. Edmonds has been solid for the Cardinals for a couple years now, and he looked to be the best back on the team last year over Drake. Free-agent signee James Conner will likely have a sizable role with the team after leaving the Steelers, but it looks like Edmonds is on track to be the lead guy.