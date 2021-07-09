4 Ways to Level Up Your Crowdfunding Campaign From Someone Who's Helped Entrepreneurs Raise Nearly $5 Million

Thinking back to my career journey within the food and beverage industry, one of the most significant differences between working at Kraft and Pepsi and eventually taking the leap to co-found Rebellious Beverage Company is the mentality to compartmentalize and deliver on so many projects (departments in fortune 50 companies) that are necessary to grow our business. If you ask any other entrepreneur, it takes a great deal of commitment and perseverance to reach success — this often results in working overtime or on weekends and maybe even replying to emails while you’re watching a movie. And with many Americans still working and running a business from home, the term “work-life balance” is buzzing more than ever before. How do you successfully separate your job from your personal life?