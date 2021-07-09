Review: All Roads Lead to Leon in RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS

I’m a late comer to the Resident Evil franchise and haven’t had the chance to play many of the games. But the game that got me into them was Resident Evil 2. I always loved the storyline for it, and it has my favorite character of the franchise, Claire Redfield. I remember playing The Darkside Chronicles and loving it as a way to get into her story line. I liked the dynamic between her and Leon, and her overall badassness. The only Resident Evil movie I have seen is Degeneration, specifically because she was in it. So when I saw the trailer for Infinite Darkness, I was so excited to see that she would be in it. Overall, I enjoyed the series, the visuals were good, the music was excellent, and the story was typical Resident Evil.