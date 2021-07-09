Gravette's Mitchael crowned National American Miss Arkansas Teen

GRAVETTE -- Ava Mitchael, 18, of Gravette, was crowned National American Miss Arkansas Teen at the National American Miss Arkansas Pageant held June 4-6 in Tulsa, Okla. The pageant, open to girls ages 4 through 18 in five different age divisions, was held at the Southern Hills Marriott Hotel. Ava's win means she will represent the state of Arkansas for a year and earns the right to compete in the National American Miss Pageant in Orlando, Fla., during Thanksgiving week.