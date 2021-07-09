Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Calhoun The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Refugio County in south central Texas Victoria County in south central Texas Northwestern Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 642 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, McFaddin, Guadalupe, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Victoria College, Brentwood Subdivision, Victoria Regional Airport, Downtown Victoria, Telferner, Victoria Riverside Park, Dacosta, Wood Hi, Victoria Mall, Saxet Lakes, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Ball Airport Area, Bloomington, Placedo, Inez and Salem.