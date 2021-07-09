Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Malaysian artists and activists face probe over a short film depicting police brutality

By Mong Palatino
globalvoices.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Freedom Film Network (FFN) premiered a four-minute animation “Chilli Powder and Thinner” on June 12, which features testimony from a 16-year-old boy who, along with two other individuals, was allegedly arrested and beaten up by police. Human rights groups are urging Malaysian authorities to probe allegations of police torture instead of harassing the artists and activists who created the film.

globalvoices.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamzah Zainudin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Malaysian#Short Film#Ffn#Chilli Powder#Arulprk#Ipcmc#The Lawyers For Liberty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Movies
Related
Societytrust.org

Malaysian mothers fight government over 'sexist' citizenship law

Citizenship law risks trapping women in abusive marriages and exacerbates brain drain, say mothers taking government to court. * Mothers cannot pass nationality to children born overseas. * Top court tells gov't to explain apparent discrimination. * Law perpetuates domestic abuse, statelessness, critics say. By Emma Batha. July 14 (Thomson...
Sharon, MARegister Citizen

Muslim activists seek probe into new police chief's comments

SHARON, Mass. (AP) — Muslim activists in Massachusetts are calling for an investigation into an alleged anti-Muslim statement made by the recently appointed police chief in a Boston suburb. The Council on American-Islamic Relations on Tuesday cited a recently filed lawsuit alleging a pattern of racist and discriminatory treatment in...
Queens, NYPosted by
Variety

‘Law and Order’ Actor Isaiah Stokes Indicted for Murder

A Queens, N.Y. grand jury indicted TV actor Isaiah Stokes for murder on Friday. Stokes is accused of fatally shooting a man who sat in a parked car in Jamaica, Queens in February. “The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a press release. “Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm.” Stokes was arraigned before Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder on a three-count indictment, charging him with second degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a...
TV & Videospetapixel.com

Teens Snap Selfie At Exact Moment They’re Struck by Lightning

Three teens posed to take a selfie together when lightning struck the trio. That exact moment was captured on camera. Originally reported by the BBC, Rachel, Isobel, and Andrew Jobson were out for a bike ride when they paused under a tree near Hampton Court Palace in South London earlier this week. The three had stopped to both get out of the rain and allow Rachel, the eldest, to quickly use a nearby bathroom. When she emerged, the three siblings posed under a tree for a photo together before the heavens seemed to open above them.
Posted by
Ryan Fan

This Moroccan Serial Killer Was Walled to Death

In Morrocco, 1906 presented a particular gruesome news story: a Moroccan man had killed over 36 women. His name was Hadj Mohammed Mesfewi. Mesfewi’s case was so notorious it drew international attention. Multiple newspapers in the United States caught wind of the sensational story.
Worldpersecution.org

Chinese Police Refuse Visits to Incarcerated Church Elder

(International Christian Concern) – Zhang Chunlei, an elder at Love Reformed Church in Guiyang, was officially arrested on May 7, 2021, after being detained for seven weeks. He was first placed under detention for “illegally operating as an association” in March of this year when police raided a Christian retreat he was attending at a privately rented property in Guiyang.
Saratoga Springs, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

Saratoga Police Release Video Following Accusations of Brutality

Surveillance video in downtown Saratoga captured the horrifying moment when a motorcycle smashed into an unsuspecting vehicle in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 24th. In the :21 second video clip shared by the Saratoga Springs Police Department, it appears as though the man on the motorcycle was speeding through a red-light on Broadway when his bike collided with a truck turning left through a green light. In the video, it does appear as though the truck had the right-of-way when the horrifying collision occurred.
Celebritiesbuzzfeednews.com

Idris Elba Said It Should Be "Mandatory" For Social Media Users To Provide ID To Prevent Racist Abuse

Actor Idris Elba is calling for more stringent ID verification measures on social media platforms in an attempt to combat racism online. In the week since the Euro 2020 final, players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho have all been subjected to torrents of racist abuse on social media, with all three releasing statements about the abuse they've faced.
Atlanta, GANewsweek

Black Man Finds Racist Statues Outside Customer's Home

A Black tech support worker was stunned to discover two racist statues in the garden of a customer's home. In a video posted to TikTok by malacheeman, the internet support worker shared clips of what he encountered during a visit to help a woman struggling to connect to her Wi-Fi in Atlanta, Georgia.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Saudi prince 'let his children spit in maids' faces': French police probe claims staff 'were treated like slaves and slapped across the face if royal kids were upset' at their Paris home

Allegations a Saudi prince 'let his children spit in his maids' faces' have emerged amid an investigation into claims he kept seven employees in a state of modern-day slavery at an apartment he owned outside Paris. The human trafficking inquiry was opened after seven Filipino women filed complaints against Prince...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

French citizens will be sentenced to 6 months in prison for entering a bar or restaurant without a vaccine passport

Welcome to the post-covid world. Today, French President Macron issued a 6-month prison decree for any French citizen entering a bar or restaurant without a vaccine passport. Proprietors who allow the unvaccinated into their establishments face a 1-year prison sentence and a €45,000 fine, according to a report from The Guardian. The new decree is expected to effect on August 1st.

Comments / 0

Community Policy