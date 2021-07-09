Malaysian artists and activists face probe over a short film depicting police brutality
The Freedom Film Network (FFN) premiered a four-minute animation “Chilli Powder and Thinner” on June 12, which features testimony from a 16-year-old boy who, along with two other individuals, was allegedly arrested and beaten up by police. Human rights groups are urging Malaysian authorities to probe allegations of police torture instead of harassing the artists and activists who created the film.globalvoices.org
