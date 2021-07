If you haven’t heard, there are a bunch of new betas available for your Apple devices. At any given time, Apple has betas of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, along with tvOS and watchOS—and you don’t need to be a developer to try them out. So you probably have questions: Like why you would want them, how to get them on your devices, and, above all, should you download them at all. We’ll tell you everything you need to know.