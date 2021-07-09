Pre-Draft Farm System Rankings

Training camp is a few weeks away so I want to break out my pre-training camp NFL POWER RANKINGS! Yes, this is very early and a lot can and will change by the time we get to Week 1 of the NFL season. There will be injuries and trades that will cause me to shuffle this list prior to Week 1 of the NFL Season. Don’t send me your hate mail as it is the first week of July and I will update my power rankings throughout training camp and the preseason games during the summer. I know Dolphins die-hards will think I have the Fins ranked too low and the Tua haters will think I have them ranked too high. I figure if both groups hate my ranking of them and where I have them on this power ranking list, then my ranking is probably pretty spot on!