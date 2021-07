Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) is an important part of IT security management that many organizations have come to rely on. With their powerful data-backed tools, SIEM has significantly reduced threat detection times and managed risks more efficiently. SIEM allows companies to scale well as they support large amounts of data and can be used for a wide range of use cases that involve logging, security program, auditing, compliance reporting, help desk, network troubleshooting, and so on. It is an evolving cybersecurity product backed up by several advanced tools that enable intelligent security operations.