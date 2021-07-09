Ann Arbor Art Fair returning for 2021 dates
After being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Ann Arbor Art Fair, the largest juried arts fair in the nation, will return July 15 to 17 in Ann Arbor. The fair spans a 30-block radius in downtown Ann Arbor and compromises three independently juried art fairs that run simultaneously over three days and include the original Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair and the Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair.www.ourmidland.com
Comments / 0