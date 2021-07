It could be a tight race for the ultimate individual award in college football. Here’s why Spencer Rattler narrowly leads the pack in Heisman odds. As there typically is, the 2021 season could prove to a tight race for the Heisman Trophy. Last year, a wide receiver took home the award for the first time since Desmond Howard all the way back in 1991, as Alabama’s DeVonta Smith had a remarkable year. Prior to that, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow came out of nowhere with the best statistical season we have ever seen in college football.