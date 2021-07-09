‘Beyond Van Gogh’ art exhibit opens today

MILWAUKEE — If you go to “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” expecting a traditional art exhibit, you may be pleasantly surprised. The exhibit, which is being held at The Wisconsin Center, 400 W Wisconsin Ave., from today to Sept. 19, showcases paintings that many people have seen before. But unlike a traditional museum, the pieces of art showcased aren’t static paintings in a frame; they’re moving projections that are displayed on the Wisconsin Center’s walls and floors, accompanied by tone-setting music that plays throughout the exhibit.