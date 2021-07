The latest news in the world of unlikely collaborations: LEGO x adidas. You’d be forgiven for thinking that the two brands have absolutely nothing in common, but who cares about that anymore? Brands know no bounds now, which makes our life much more exciting because collaborations like LEGO x adidas are a possibility. What’s more, this isn’t the first time that the giants have partnered up, so we knew from the beginning that the collection would be a winner.