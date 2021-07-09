Pastor's Column: Hallowed Be Thy Name

In the Sermon on the Mount Jesus said, “…everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock.” (Matthew 7:24 NIV) He goes on to explain that when something (or someone) is built upon a solid foundation, they can withstand the storms of life because they have been built on a strong, solid foundation. I have studied that passage for years, but recently we have witnessed a real-life example of this. The condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, is a stark reminder of the devastation that comes when our foundation is compromised. The fall is great and the fallout reaches far and wide for everyone involved. I pray for those who have lost friends and family in this tragedy, and I hope you will as well.