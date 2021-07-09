4 Ways To Handle Yourself When You're Upset And You Still Need To Work

When the word “safety” comes up within the context of relationships, your mind may immediately fall to the importance of physical safety. Emotional safety, however, is equally as crucial. Feeling safe in a relationship is necessary if you hope to ultimately open up to your partner, and if you’ve ever found yourself thinking, “I don’t feel secure in my relationship,” then chances are your partnership is lacking trust. So, what does emotional safety look like? For one, it means being able to share your feelings, concerns, or desires without fear, as well as showing your partner the same empathy and respect.