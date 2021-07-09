4 Ways To Handle Yourself When You're Upset And You Still Need To Work
Some people believe that you shouldn’t bring the baggage from your life with you to your job. But sometimes it’s something or someone at work that is the source of your negative emotions, rather than the fact that your personal life doesn’t stop at your office door. And yet you still have to be able to focus, be competent and get the job done. How can you help yourself stay on track as much as possible?www.forbes.com
Comments / 0