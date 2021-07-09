Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Google’s Nest Hub is the best bedside smart display—and sleep tracking helps

By Corey Gaskin
Ars Technica
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle’s second-generation Nest Hub, like much of the company’s hardware these days, looks a lot like the previous version. But in this case, I don’t mind so much. This is a purpose-built smart display with a camera-less design aimed at maintaining privacy and bedside utility. That second use case gets one of the biggest additions on the second-gen model: a new sleep tracking function. As for privacy, the Nest Hub doesn't add much new, though the sleep tracking feature introduces some new precautions. The most notable change, however, is a lower price—down from $130 to $99.99 (and sometimes on sale for less). Combined with this unique (for a smart display) ability to track sleep accurately, the value here easily makes the new Nest Hub a top pick for smart displays.

arstechnica.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Apnea#Sleep Stages#Smart Speakers#Google Nest Hub#Ars Technica#Project Soli#The Nest Hub#Fitbit Luxe#Lte#Cpap Lrb#The Apple Watch#Google Fit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsCNET

'Alexa' isn't the only thing your Amazon Echo can listen for. Here's what else

Alexa-enabled devices with cameras can be your eyes while you're away, but any Amazon Echo device can become a second set of ears, whether you're at home or not. A surprisingly powerful new beta feature called Sound Detection lets Alexa listen for sounds other than just the wake word (typically "Alexa," but it doesn't have to be). When your device detects those sounds, it can then launch a series of commands in response.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Amazon eyes Soli-style radar sensors for sleep tracking and smart home

Amazon is working on radar tech that could be used for sleep tracking, gesture control, and more, potentially paving the way to a new Echo smart device that might offer similar features to Google’s latest Nest Hub. Currently, select Amazon Echo smart display models use camera-based person tracking, in order to keep the user centered for video calls. However this new system could be far more precise in its tracking.
TechnologyPosted by
The US Sun

How to track someone on Google Maps

YOU can track someone very easily on Google Maps – but only with their permission. To follow someone's live location, you'll need them to share it with you. Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. Tracking someone without their permission using Google Maps would involve some kind of breach...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Best kitchen products with Amazon Alexa support 2021

Best kitchen products with Amazon Alexa support Android Central 2021. The last thing you want to do while your hands are dirty with food or wet from washing dishes is tap a button on your smart speaker. When entertaining, don't you find that so many parties congregate in the kitchen? Smart kitchen products are pretty standard nowadays, but most useful, in particular, are those you can control by voice. They help simplify things when you're multitasking and make for a super-cool kitchen that will be the envy of all your guests. If you set up voice assistant routines, you can even enjoy various things happening at once with different Alexa devices, like the kitchen lights turning on, music playing, and coffee brewing with a single command. Here are some of the best kitchen products with Alexa to make your life a little easier, some of which are actually the best Alexa devices, overall.
BusinessPocket-lint.com

Amazon to rival Nest Hub with its own radar sleep tracking?

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has gained approval to use radar sensing in its devices, and is planning on using the technology to develop a sleep-tracking device. Its approval by the FCC makes it clear what the technology is for and leaves little doubt as to how it will be implemented. In short: it'll be used in a similar way to Google's latest Nest Hub.
ElectronicsCNET

Best streaming device in 2021

Thinking about getting a new device to connect to your TV to stream video, but you're not exactly sure which one? You've come to the right place. This guide will help you find the best streaming device -- something you'll probably use every day for hours at a time to watch TV shows and movies. We've reviewed nearly every streaming device and major smart TV system on the market today, including Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon and Apple TV. With the exception of smart TVs that actually run streaming software from Roku, Google or Amazon, these add-on streaming devices often have simpler remotes, more apps, better search and more frequent updates than the smarts built into your TV set.
InternetZDNet

Stop Google tracking your location

Keeps is your location data. Doing a Google search or using Google Maps gives the company your location to pinpoint accuracy. Why does Google want this? To serve you more relevant ads and search results and so on, but for some people, that's an unacceptable privacy tradeoff. Here's how to...
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

Nest Hello Quiet Time and Quick Responses are coming to Google Home

Google’s acquisition of Nest and eventual migration of brands and accounts unsurprisingly met with some pushback. In addition to privacy concerns, there were some issues when moving from Nest’s own platform to Google’s. One pain point, in particular, revolved around features in the Nest app that haven’t made their way yet to Google Home. Fortunately, it seems that Google is indeed working on resolving that problem, and an upcoming version of the Google Home app could see the arrival of two old Nest Hello features to the new app.
ElectronicsCNET

Verizon is working on a smart display. I have questions

According to an FCC filing from a couple of weeks ago, Verizon has a smart display in the works. Showed off briefly alongside other accessories in March, I can now glean a few more details on the upcoming gadget. In the above run video, I break down the device's specs and its potential to live up to the competition.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

The Google Nest Wifi 3-Pack Is On Sale For $289

Google’s latest and greatest set of WiFi router, the Google Nest Wifi, is on sale right now at a great low price. This isn’t the first time the Nest Wifi has been on sale, but it is still a good deal. Right now you can grab the Nest Wifi in 3-pack from Home Depot for $289. Normally the 3-pack costs $350.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

Google Nest Thermostat now at its lowest price ever

The holiday weekend may be over, but Amazon has a killer deal on one of the best smart thermostats around. Currently, you can get the Editor's Choice Google Nest Thermostat on sale for $87.99. That's $43 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this smart thermostat. It's also one of the best Amazon deals we've seen all summer.
Electronicswspa.com

The best smart plug for Alexa

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Smart homes are no longer the stuff of science fiction. Today, it’s possible to automate a variety of functions in the home. The easiest way to get acquainted with smart technology is with the use of smart plugs. Once they are installed in an outlet, you can plug in a variety of home appliances and control them using your voice-enabled Alexa device.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to share your phone screen on a Google Duo call

Google Duo is a fantastic video calling service that works on many devices. Because of Duo's simplicity and flexibility in its ability to make both voice-only and video calls, the service has become one of the best teleconferencing apps for Android. There are many tips and tricks for using Duo, but perhaps one of the most useful may be screen sharing. This feature is helpful in many ways; from helping someone with a problem on their device to showing a funny video to your friend, knowing how to share your phone screen on a Google Duo call can come in handy on your next chat.
Electronicsreviewed.com

The Google Nest Hub's sleep features are dream-worthy

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Whether you already have a smart home or are just dipping your toes into automating your lights, entertainment, shopping lists, and so on, you’re probably aware of Google’s position as a leader in the field. The tech giant released its first smart home device in 2016, and subsequent offerings include features that aim to give users more bang for their buck.
InternetArs Technica

Google Meet puts the clamps on free users, imposes 1-hour meeting limit

Google Meet was rushed out the door to meet the video-conferencing needs of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the service's launch presented a deal for free users: a video call limit of 24 hours for group calls. Today, 9to5Google confirmed that Google's pandemic promotion is over, and Google Meet now limits free users to 1-hour group video calls.
Electronicswmleader.com

Google’s Nest Thermostat drops to $88 in a one-day Amazon sale

All products recommended by The Madison Leader Gazette are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google came out with the latest version of the...
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Save $100 on Facebook's Portal Plus smart display at Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The smart display market evolved in the last couple of years as companies like Facebook, Google, and even Lenovo have started to explore this tech field. If you're in the market for a smart display, you first must decide how much you'd like to invest in such a product.
Computersxda-developers

Google will address Phone Hub’s battery drain issue in a future Chrome OS update

Google started rolling out Chrome OS 89 earlier this year in March. The 10th-anniversary update included a host of new features, including a new Phone Hub to help users connect their Android phone to a Chromebook. The feature added a built-in control center to Chrome OS that lets users check their phone’s battery life, turn on/off the hotspot, and locate their device with ease. It even let users respond to messages and check their recent Chrome tabs. However, since its release, many users have reported severe battery drain issues on their phones when connected to a Chromebook using the feature. Thankfully, Google is aware of this issue and is already working on a fix.
Ars Technica

Google tries to attract Stadia publishers with better revenue sharing

As part of a Stadia keynote presentation today, Google announced several moves designed to attract more games and publishers to its streaming gaming service. Chief among these is a more generous revenue split for publishers on the platform. Starting in October, Google will only take a 15 percent cut of the first $3 million in revenue for each new game on Stadia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy