Free Music Program Accepting Enrollees
A North Texas singer-songwriter is doing something good by sharing her gift with the next generation of Black teenage girls in the Dallas area. Participants in the “Musically Me Unlimited” summer program, which is free and accepting enrollees through Sunday, will learn to create and perform original poetry and music over the next two weeks. In the process, the girls will also learn about self-expression, team-building skills and how to successfully step out of their comfort zone.www.nbcdfw.com
