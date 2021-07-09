Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Kurt Angle's Garth Brooks Olympic #TBT Post is Most American Thing Ever

Posted by 
Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold medalist Kurt Angle celebrated "Throwback Thursday" with the most incredibly American photo you'll ever see. In honor of the upcoming pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, Angle shared a photo on his social media accounts of himself and U.S. Wrestling teammates --Kevin Jackson, Dennis Hall, Bruce Baumgatner, and Terry Brands -- featured alongside country music legend Garth Brooks celebrating the team's 1995 World Championship in freestyle wrestling.

foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Taylor
Person
Dennis Hall
Person
Terry Brands
Person
Clay Travis
Person
Kurt Angle
Person
Garth Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Freestyle Wrestling#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Garth Brooks Olympic#Wwe Hall Of Famer And#American#U S Wrestling#Brands#The Usa Olympic Team#Gold#Iwgp#Inoki Genome Federation#The Wwe Hall Of Fame#Srawprogram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wrestling
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
News Break
WWE
Related
MusicPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Remember When Garth Brooks Joined Kiss on Stage?

More than two decades ago, two musical legends joined forces when Garth Brooks and iconic rokcers Kiss shared a stage. The performance was a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration that is not likely to be repeated. But with Brooks, you never say never ... Brooks actually sang a Kiss song, one he recorded...
EntertainmentPosted by
104.5 The Team

Garth Brooks Announces Gillette Stadium Concert

Even for the biggest selling solo artist in history, there are still firsts and you can be a part of this one!. And Garth Brooks just announced his first-ever show at Gillette Stadium. For the first time ever classics like "Friends In Low Places," "The Thunder Rolls," "Two Pina Coladas," and so many more will ring through Foxborough, Massachusetts when Garth returns to New England Saturday, October 9th at 7 pm. Garth will also be doing this show in the round, so there will not be a bad seat in the house. Basically, no matter where you are in the stadium, you will have a great view of Garth running all over the place doing his thing.
Public HealthAceShowbiz

Garth Brooks on First Stadium Concert Since COVID-19 Pandemic: 'It's the Greatest Feeling'

The 'Friends in Low Places' hitmaker also encourages his fellow musicians to 'get back in the game' during his performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. AceShowbiz - Garth Brooks could not hide his excitement at his first stadium concert since the COVID-19 pandemic. While performing at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the "Friends in Low Places" hitmaker raved that "it's the greatest feeling" ever to finally be back on the stage.
Foxborough, MAthecountrynote.com

Garth Brooks Is Set For Foxborough, MA

LOS ANGELES – Garth Brooks is set for Foxborough, MA. The concert will be Saturday, October 9th, 7:00 PM at Gillette Stadium. This will be Garth’s first-ever concert at Gillette Stadium and his first major concert in the Boston area in 6 years. This will also be the first concert in Gillette Stadium in 2021!
Lincoln, NENews Channel Nebraska

Win Tickets To Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks is playing a sold out Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, August 14th. Wanna go?. Black Diamond Exteriors and Jerry Miller, your Channel Seedsman in Fairbury are giving you a chance to win a pair by playing TWO OF A KIND - WORKING ON A FULL HOUSE!. Tune...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Boot

Garth Brooks Adds Baltimore Stadium Tour Stop

Garth Brooks is making up for lost time, adding more and more shows to his Stadium Tour in 2021. On Wednesday morning (July 14), he announced a new concert in Baltimore, Md. Brooks will play Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium for the first time on Oct. 2, at 7PM. A press release reports that the show will be Brooks' first in Baltimore in six years, and his only Stadium Tour stop in the Mid-Atlantic area of the United States.
Baltimore, MDWBAL Radio

Garth Brooks to make his Baltimore return this fall

Garth Brooks is making his return to Baltimore in the fall. As a apart of his The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour, presented by Amazon Music, his Baltimore stop is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. Rain or shine. This marks the first time Brooks has performed in Baltimore in five years.
Baltimore, MDEffingham Radio

Bits And Pieces: Garth Brooks & More!

Garth Brooks will stop at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, October 2nd on his Stadium Tour. This will be Garth's first-ever concert at M&T Bank Stadium and his first appearance in Baltimore in six years. Tickets will be on sale, Friday, July 23rd at 10 a.m. ET at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.
Utah StateABC 4

Garth Brooks brings live music back to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Country superstar Garth Brooks is in Utah and he’s making headlines as the first artist in the country to do a major stadium concert since the pandemic started. Brooks is spending the weekend in Salt Lake City with his popular dive bar tour Friday night...
Entertainmenttribuneledgernews.com

Garth Brooks to perform at Gillette Stadium for the first time

Critically-acclaimed, 157 million record-selling Country artist Garth Brooks will bring his “Stadium Tour” to Gillette Stadium on Oct. 9. The seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year will return to his Boston fan base for the first time in six years. Brooks’ performance marks the return of live concerts to Gillette...
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Admit To ‘Mistake’ Firing Raw Star

WWE surprisingly brought Zelina Vega back and she was featured on this week’s episode of SmackDown. Back in 2020, Vega was released by the company due to a breach of contract. This came after her activity on OnlyFans, and it was considered the breach of contract as WWE had brought a new rule that didn’t allow its superstars to have handles on third-party platforms. John Cena Calls Raw Star ‘Powerless’ Backstage.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Female Star Returning After Retirement

Sonya Deville has not competed in a WWE ring since losing to Mandy Rose in a ‘loser leaves WWE match’ during last year’s edition of WWE SummerSlam, forcing her into temporarily retirement. However, it appears that this could potentially change. According the Fightful Select, they have reported that an in-ring return for Deville is expected to happen soon and that Deville has been training inside of the ring to get ready for an aforementioned return to the squared circle. This top UFC fighter recently leaked their ‘bold’ message to a WWE female star.

Comments / 0

Community Policy