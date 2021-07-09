Kurt Angle's Garth Brooks Olympic #TBT Post is Most American Thing Ever
WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold medalist Kurt Angle celebrated "Throwback Thursday" with the most incredibly American photo you'll ever see. In honor of the upcoming pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, Angle shared a photo on his social media accounts of himself and U.S. Wrestling teammates --Kevin Jackson, Dennis Hall, Bruce Baumgatner, and Terry Brands -- featured alongside country music legend Garth Brooks celebrating the team's 1995 World Championship in freestyle wrestling.foxsportsradio.iheart.com
Comments / 0