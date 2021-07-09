The Black Widow Post-Credits Scene Brings Back A Surprising Character

Fans were thrilled when Marvel announced Loki is getting a second season, and not just because the series was the first one in the streamer’s stable of MCU shows to be granted another installment. Unlike WandaVision or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans won’t have to wait for big-screen films to find out what happens next in Loki. Instead, Loki will stick to the small screen for brand-new adventures. But with so many loose ends left in the show’s Season 1 finale, there are also tons of questions left to be answered. These Loki Season 2 theories cover some of the most significant points of speculation.