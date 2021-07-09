Chickamauga's Buddy Gross hobbles to day 1 lead at Bassmaster Elite Series event
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — This time last month, Buddy Gross of Chickamauga was struggling to walk after suffering a freak ankle injury while horseback riding. His right ankle is still grotesquely swollen, but it didn’t slow him down on the water Thursday as he caught five bass that weighed 21 pounds, 13 ounces to take the opening-round lead in the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain.newschannel9.com
Comments / 0