Flash Flood Watch issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 08:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Sullivan FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Pike. * Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * A persistent band of rain is expected to shift east of the area this morning, while the deepest moisture associated with Elsa remains just to the east of the Catskills and Poconos, focused over the Hudson Valley and New England. Although the threat of flooding is diminishing, there is still a small risk of rain bands redeveloping over parts of Sullivan and Pike Counties before 11 AM, so the Flash Flood Watch will be kept in effect until then, while areas further to the west have been cancelled early.