Flash Flood Warning issued for Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 08:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Litchfield The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Litchfield County in northern Connecticut Southeastern Dutchess County in east central New York * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 808 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen this morning on top of up to 2 to 3 inches of rainfall over the past day. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible over the next few hours in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Torrington, New Milford, Pawling, Thomaston, New Hartford, Amenia, Kent, Sharon, Norfolk, Millbrook, Litchfield, New Preston, Cornwall Bridge, Gaylordsville, Falls Village, Dover Plains, Woodbury Center, Wingdale, Northwest Harwinton and Oakville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED