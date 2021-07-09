Notice of Filing Completed Ass...

Notice of Filing Completed Assessment Roll Pursuant to Section 516 of the Real Property Tax Law, Notice is hereby given that the 2021 Final Assessment Roll for the Town of Worcester, County of Otsego, has been completed by the undersigned Assessor. A certified copy thereof has been filed in the office of the Worcester Town Clerk on the 1st day of July, 2021, where the same will remain open to the public for inspection during regular business hours until the first day of October, 2021. Dated 07/01/2021 Glenna Jeschke Assessor, Town of Worcester.