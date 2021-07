The best cat toys are the ones your cat will actually use!. You've tried catnip cat toys, rotatable toy turntables, silicone balls, and a compilation of DIY cat toys, but usually these result in you just abusing Amazon's return policy as your cat plays with a scratch hair brush or digs in the cat litter instead. Before you whip out the credit card to try yet another in stock toy, take a look at this windmill cat toy. A windmill cat toy makes an exciting and interactive addition to whatever other catnip kitten toys you have lying around.