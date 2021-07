Today we’re taking a peek at another iPhone 13 leak, this time having to do with the colors that’ll be available with the iPhone 13 Pro. This will be one of two devices with the name “Pro” in the iPhone 13 lineup, more than likely. It’ll also more than likely share most or all of its prospective casing colors with the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the largest of the iPhone devices that’ll be released in the year 2021.