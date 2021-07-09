Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Announces Daughter Bella Releasing Book of Poetry: ‘So Beautiful and Real’

By Quentin Blount
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VW9jo_0arxikbt00

Duck Dynasty mom Korie Robertson took to social media on Thursday night to let fans of the show know that her daughter Bella has released a book of poetry.

It seems like the proud mother moments are coming in spades as of late for Korie Robertson. Just last month, she watched her youngest daughter, 18-year-old Bella, follow in her footsteps, just like her other siblings did. Bella Robertson married her true love, Jacob Mayo.

And now here we are in July, Korie announced that Bella is releasing a book of poetry. It is sure to be full of teenage love and drama. Along with the announcement, Korie posted a picture of Bella on her wedding day and a picture of the cover of Bella’s new book — “My Greenhouse Poetry” by Bella Mayo.

“I’ve been so excited to tell you this!! @bellarobb wrote a book of poetry and it is so beautiful and real,” Korie Robertson wrote alongside the photos.

“[It’s] full of all of the depths of emotions, the ups, and downs of relationships, of love and loss and ultimately a lasting love,” she continued. “I’m always in awe of God’s timing, that it would release right after she married her true love, (who is amazing btw) I couldn’t have written a better story!”

The Duck Dynasty star also made sure to include a link where fans can pre-order the book.

“She wrote this collection in her personal journal and came to me one day and said, ‘I think I want to try to publish these’ and here we are! Wow!! So proud of you, baby girl! You can pre-order now. Swipe up in my story or check link in bio.”

Last of the ‘Duck Dynasty’ Daughters Officially Ties the Knot

We are now just over the one-month anniversary of when Bella Robertson officially became Bella Mayo. The 18-year-old daughter of Duck Dynasty stars Korie and Willie Robertson got engaged to her 21-year-old boyfriend Jacob Mayo back in November of last year. As we mentioned above, Bella is the latest in the family to follow the trend of marrying early. Both her older brother, John Luke, 25, and her older sister, Sadie, 23, got married at a young age.

However, Bella has faced some of the same heat her other family members have about getting married too early. Being a celebrity at such a young age, every decision in her life will be examined by the public eye. But despite the critical remarks on the internet, the Robertson family seems like they are as happy as they ever have been. Besides, we all know that family is all that matters to the Duck Dynasty crew. Bella Robertson will have all the support she needs right at home.

Comments / 1

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

129K+
Followers
14K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Luke
Person
Korie Robertson
Person
Willie Robertson
Person
Bella Robertson
Person
Sadie Robertson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck Dynasty#The Duck Dynasty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NBAPosted by
Outsider.com

LeBron James’s Wife Savannah James: Here’s Why She is Trending

LeBron James and his wife Savannah are high school sweethearts. It’s hard to imagine such a humble beginning to their relationship. Especially when considering the status that LeBron has achieved as a result of his NBA career. But Savannah has been by his side the whole time. And the beautiful entrepreneur has been getting a ton of love on Twitter recently.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: Judy Norton Reveals If She Ever ‘Resented’ Working on the Series

Being a part of an iconic and classic TV show like “The Waltons” for years can either be enlightening and amazing or can eventually harbor some resentment and discomfort. Any role, especially a long-running one, can lead an actor to become typecast. This is essentially when viewers and the industry only see this person as a character they’ve portrayed and are unwilling to see them in a new light.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff Shares Precious Family Photos of Daughter Honey James First Beach Trip

On Friday, Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson posted a series of adorable photos that marked her newborn’s first trip to the beach. Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, recently spent some time out of town. The getaway is their baby girl Honey James Huff’s first time feeling the beach sand and ocean water. The special family vacation is definitely one to remember for their little family.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Uncle Si Robertson Shares His ‘Mugshots’ Saying ‘I’ll Still Be Free in Jesus’

Ever wanted to see a couple of Si Robertson mugshots? Well then you’re in luck — the Duck Dynasty star has got you covered. Just about everyone knows and loves Si Robertson. After all, the 73-year-old spent 11 seasons making us all laugh as a member of Duck Dynasty. The popular reality television show aired on A&E from 2012 until 2017. He is also a retired reed maker for duck-call at Duck Commander.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff is ‘Thankful’ in Adorable Fourth of July Pic With Honey and Husband Christian

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff posted a photo, sharing her love of America on Independence Day, featuring a couple of special guests. The Robertson family had made the most out of the opportunities they’ve been given over the years. And they always make sure to pay their respects on national holidays and be thankful for those blessings.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’: Korie Roberston Embraces ‘Sameness and Our Differences’ on Date Night with Willie

Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson took to her Instagram on Monday (July 12th) to post an adorable snapshot of her and her husband, Willie Robertson, enjoying a date night. “Opposites attract,” Korie proclaims in the post, which features the adorable Duck Dynasty duo wearing black and white outfits. Robertson also shares that she was going to just post with the typical date night caption, but was thinking about the “amazing finding” that all humans only off in their DNA by 0.1 percent.
PetsPosted by
Amomama

'Duck Dynasty' Star Kay Robertson Hospitalized after Her Dog Bit Her

"Duck Dynasty" star Kay Robertson was taken to the hospital in an emergency after the family dog bit her on the lip and left a big gash on her mouth. The "Duck Dynasty" family has had quite a traumatic experience after the family's matriarch, Kay "Miss Kay" Robertson, sustained injuries on her lips after the family dog, Bobo, attacked her.
Family Relationshipsoutsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’: How Phil Robertson Spent His First Father’s Day With Long-Lost Daughter

“Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson is a father. Robertson recently spent his very first Father’s Day with his long-lost daughter Phyllis. Robertson didn’t discover he had another child until recently. The reality star confessed to living a life of drugs and excess during his early marriage. This included cheating on his wife. But Kay eventually forgave Robertson, and he became the Christian he is today.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Si Robertson Says the ‘Almighty Has Someone for You’ in New Clip

If you have ever felt discouraged when it comes to finding that someone special, Duck Dynasty star Si Robertson says that you should put your faith in the Almighty above. We all know Si Robertson from his time making people across the country laugh. The 73-year-old spent 11 seasons as a part of Duck Dynasty. The fan-favorite reality TV show aired on A&E and graced our televisions from 2012 to 2017.
Women's HealthTODAY.com

'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson reveals struggle with postpartum anxiety

"Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Roberston opened up about her postpartum struggles with anxiety following the birth of her first child. On a new episode of her podcast, "WHOA That's Good," Robertson said that she was "kind of nervous" for the episode, but wanted to speak openly about her postpartum journey to support fans and followers who struggled after giving birth to their own children.

Comments / 1

Community Policy