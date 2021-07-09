‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Announces Daughter Bella Releasing Book of Poetry: ‘So Beautiful and Real’

Duck Dynasty mom Korie Robertson took to social media on Thursday night to let fans of the show know that her daughter Bella has released a book of poetry.

It seems like the proud mother moments are coming in spades as of late for Korie Robertson. Just last month, she watched her youngest daughter, 18-year-old Bella, follow in her footsteps, just like her other siblings did. Bella Robertson married her true love, Jacob Mayo.

And now here we are in July, Korie announced that Bella is releasing a book of poetry. It is sure to be full of teenage love and drama. Along with the announcement, Korie posted a picture of Bella on her wedding day and a picture of the cover of Bella’s new book — “My Greenhouse Poetry” by Bella Mayo.

“I’ve been so excited to tell you this!! @bellarobb wrote a book of poetry and it is so beautiful and real,” Korie Robertson wrote alongside the photos.

“[It’s] full of all of the depths of emotions, the ups, and downs of relationships, of love and loss and ultimately a lasting love,” she continued. “I’m always in awe of God’s timing, that it would release right after she married her true love, (who is amazing btw) I couldn’t have written a better story!”

The Duck Dynasty star also made sure to include a link where fans can pre-order the book.

“She wrote this collection in her personal journal and came to me one day and said, ‘I think I want to try to publish these’ and here we are! Wow!! So proud of you, baby girl! You can pre-order now. Swipe up in my story or check link in bio.”

Last of the ‘Duck Dynasty’ Daughters Officially Ties the Knot

We are now just over the one-month anniversary of when Bella Robertson officially became Bella Mayo. The 18-year-old daughter of Duck Dynasty stars Korie and Willie Robertson got engaged to her 21-year-old boyfriend Jacob Mayo back in November of last year. As we mentioned above, Bella is the latest in the family to follow the trend of marrying early. Both her older brother, John Luke, 25, and her older sister, Sadie, 23, got married at a young age.

However, Bella has faced some of the same heat her other family members have about getting married too early. Being a celebrity at such a young age, every decision in her life will be examined by the public eye. But despite the critical remarks on the internet, the Robertson family seems like they are as happy as they ever have been. Besides, we all know that family is all that matters to the Duck Dynasty crew. Bella Robertson will have all the support she needs right at home.