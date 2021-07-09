Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Falls, MN

Apply by Aug. 20 for Camp Ripley archery hunts

By staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com
The Pilot-Independent
 10 days ago

Hunters can start applying for the regular archery deer hunt at Camp Ripley near Little Falls. The application deadline is Aug. 20. Beginning this year, the format of the hunt will change to a single 3-day event happening Oct. 29-31 (Fri.-Sun., application code 668). A total of 2,500 permits will be made available. Successful applicants must buy a valid archery license to participate. The bag limit for this year’s hunt is two, and bonus permits may be used to take antlerless deer. Additional rules and instructions for this year’s hunt will be posted by early August on the DNR website.

www.walkermn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Little Falls, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camp Ripley#Dnr##Gov Buyalicense#Hunt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Archery
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Haiti’s interim prime minister to step down

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s elections minister said Monday that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph will step down in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press that negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry — whom Moise had designated...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Canada to welcome fully-vaccinated U.S. tourists from Aug 9

Canada will start allowing fully-vaccinated U.S. visitors into the country on Aug 9 for non-essential travel as the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic fades, Ottawa said on Monday. Visitors from countries other than the United States who have been inoculated will be permitted to enter on Sept 7. The relaxation...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden says ‘killing people’ was call to action for big tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...

Comments / 0

Community Policy