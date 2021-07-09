Apply by Aug. 20 for Camp Ripley archery hunts

Hunters can start applying for the regular archery deer hunt at Camp Ripley near Little Falls. The application deadline is Aug. 20. Beginning this year, the format of the hunt will change to a single 3-day event happening Oct. 29-31 (Fri.-Sun., application code 668). A total of 2,500 permits will be made available. Successful applicants must buy a valid archery license to participate. The bag limit for this year’s hunt is two, and bonus permits may be used to take antlerless deer. Additional rules and instructions for this year’s hunt will be posted by early August on the DNR website.