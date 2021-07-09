Cancel
Religion

Theology in the trenches: Anthills

By Kathleen Kjolhaug
The Pilot-Independent
 10 days ago

The donut shaped mounds dotted the driveway. One could not help but see the dark dot smack dab center. Like donut holes they were with their puffy roundedness along the country road…undisturbed by rain now for many a week. Perhaps the dryness eased the burden of the granules needing to...

Dayton, OHudayton.edu

Our Lady of the Trenches: Mary in World War I

Just over a century ago, the Battle of the Somme began on July 1, 1916, a deadly, prolonged battle that formed only part of the individual and collective trauma of World War I. In the midst of destruction, grief, and powerlessness, people found Mary as a creative symbol and a protector during and after the war.
Religionwordonfire.org

Practice, Patience, Prayer: Lessons in Evangelization from the Parables

In Matthew’s Gospel, we hear that “Jesus told the crowds all these things in parables; without a parable he told them nothing” (Matt. 13:34). St. Mark tells us that Jesus “began to teach them many things in parables” (Mark 4:2) and that Jesus told the disciples, “To you has been given the secret of the kingdom of God, but for those outside, everything comes in parables” (4:11). The parables themselves are so famous and familiar that some of them, like the “good Samaritan,” have even made their way into common usage, detached from their original context. In fact, the very idea of a parable as part of our Lord’s teaching is so familiar that we may overlook them, but I would venture to suggest that we could learn some important lessons about evangelization from the nature of a parable.
Winona, MNWinona Daily News

John Rupkey: Self-righteous theology remains untouched

From the 19th century until the 1970s, thousands of indigenous children in Canada were taken from their parents and placed in Christian residential schools, three fourths of which were Catholic. Christian indoctrinators, firmly believing they were doing God's will. attempted to convert them into Christians. Hundreds of bodies of those...
Hillsdale Daily News

Let’s close the Looney Tunes School of Theology

The picture of heaven that floats around in most people’s minds is more dependent on Saturday morning cartoons than it is the Bible. When Elmer Fudd gets blown to bits and finds himself in heaven, what do we see? Forlorn saints sitting on isolated clouds, playing mournful harps. That is The Looney Tunes School of Theology, not the Bible.
ReligionColumbia Daily Herald

Musings: Someone who calls me daughter

It has been over six years now and I don’t really talk to anyone about how much I miss my mother and father. After all, they were 91 and 92 years of age when they died. They died within 37 days of one another. Their marriage of 72 years was a happy one, and we were blessed with the great security children have when their parents adore one another for over seven decades. They lived long, happy, fulfilling lives.
Religionblcklst.com

The Theology of Cinema: Congregation

In giving themselves over to a larger cause, the individuals forge themselves together as a congregation. As many of you may know, I have a background in the academic study of theology, a B.A. in religious studies from the University of Virginia and a Masters of Divinity degree from Yale. So it is only natural I bring that perspective to how I view and understand movies and screenwriting.
ReligionPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Spiritually Speaking: Jesus Was Anti-Theology but Pro-Faith

It is at times ironic to me that so many different churches profess the belief that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, was crucified, died and was buried to arise again on the third day and sits at the right hand of His Father in heaven. From Catholic to Pentecostal, from Baptist to Presbyterian, from Episcopalian to Methodist, from Church of God in Christ to Lutheran, from Evangelical to just being saved, each denomination wants to set itself apart from the others based upon its doctrine being more in line with God than any of its Christian cousins. Throughout history, so-called Christians have persecuted other so-called Christians in the name of being more in tune with God’s Word than the denomination being persecuted.
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Life is Messy, God is Good: Jesus is here for us, no matter what

Sometimes it’s easy to think that we’re too far from God’s love, and that he will never take us back. It could be a bad habit we can’t let go of, a wrong we’ve never corrected, or a memory that haunts us. But the point of the gospel is that Jesus comes to us no matter where we’ve been, what we’ve done or how we feel. All we have to do is look to him, then he will guide us in the steps to take.
ReligionBakersfield Californian

COMMUNITY VOICES: When your dreams are shattered

Motivational speakers are often heard encouraging people to reach their goals or “dream big.” While there is nothing wrong to set goals in life, life can throw tragic situations our way. It could be the loss of a job, a cheating spouse, a divorce, a betrayal of trust, a severe medical report or even the death of a close loved one.
ReligionOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

When all is said and done, Jesus is the true prize

After placing my order, I stepped to the side as instructed by the friendly young woman behind the counter. I glanced about, noticing the other customers. Traffic zoomed by outside. The sun was shining. I checked the clock on my phone. No need to rush. As my smoothie was being prepared, I settled onto a nearby stool to wait, drumming my fingers to the beat of the music.
ReligionDesiring God

Love Your (Imperfect) Pastors

For most of my life, my pastors have been older than I am — significantly older. This always seemed right to me. As a child, then a teen, then a young woman seeking to grow in Christ, I welcomed the authority and wisdom of older pastors. But now that I’m middle-aged, I’ve begun to notice an alarming fact: the men whom God has called to shepherd me are occasionally my age or younger.
ReligionGreensburg Daily News

God has molded us each into His masterpiece

A masterpiece is defined as a “work of outstanding artistry, skill, or workmanship.”. No matter how you are feeling today please believe this, you are very special and you do matter to God. God made you in His own image. “So God created humankind in God’s own image, in the...
ReligionAnniston Star

Pastor Michael Brooks: Examining a sound theology

My dad was a pipefitter at the Birmingham steel mill, which means he worked with pipes and plumbing. He was also a general handyman who could fix most anything and would at least try. He was on the maintenance committee at church and often spent afternoons repairing toilets or replacing...
Ketchikan, AKKetchikan Daily News

Perspectives: We are loved so very much

The Rev. Fred Rogers, “Mr. Rogers,” was a man of understanding and compassion. He once wrote: “I believe that appreciation is a holy thing — that when we look for what's best in a person we happen to be with at the moment, we're doing what God does all the time. So, in loving and appreciating our neighbor, we're participating in something sacred.”
ReligionCurrent-Argus

Faith, experience and perspective

Experience defines perspective. That does not necessarily translate into being wright or wrong, but it does explain why and how one sees the world. Genuine, prayerful, and faithful wisdom sees through the layers of perspective and experience to comprehend an understanding that transcends both. Tragically, many modern Christians lack such wisdom.
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Theology Thursday: Having Equal Concern for Others

It is easy to claim to be a Christian, but it is difficult to live according to principles found in the Bible. Thankfully, we do not have to earn favor with God or be perfect to become a Christian. The only way to experience God’s favor and become a Christian is to ask God to forgive us for all the sinful things we have done and accept the gift of His Son Jesus Christ.
San Antonio, TXstmarytx.edu

Theology grad and drummer continues search for meaning

What does it really mean to live a life worth living? What is the ultimate meaning of life?. These types of questions have long lingered for Trivett Wingo (M.A. ’20), who, in his search for meaning and purpose, has lived many lives — as a drummer for a world-touring band, as an accountant and now as a St. Mary’s University graduate seeking to fulfill his knowledge quest.

