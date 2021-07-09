Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Hot Right Now!ALDI Summer Sips: Life’s a Beach Slushie

By In Touch Staff
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wz97K_0arxiLjq00
Sarah Tracey for ALDI

This week’s cocktail recipe by ALDI sommelier partner Sarah Tracey will have you going “coco-nuts” this summer. The Life’s a Beach Slushie is a refreshing, tiki-inspired twist on the classic piña colada that won’t drain your wallet, thanks to low prices at ALDI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMrVF_0arxiLjq00
Sarah Tracey for ALDI

Life’s a Beach Slushie

Ingredients

  • Petit Coconut Wine Specialty
  • Season’s Choice Frozen Tropical Fruit Blend
  • Friendly Farms Coconut Milk
  • Fresh pineapple

Directions

  • Place 1 cup of Season’s Choice Frozen Tropical Fruit Blend, 3/4 cup Petit Coconut Wine Specialty and 1/4 cup Friendly Farms Coconut Milk in a blender.
  • Blend until smooth.
  • Garnish with a pineapple slice.

* Makes 1 serving

Visit your local ALDI to grab all you need to make this refreshing summer cocktail or visit ALDI.us for more information.

Comments / 0

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

32
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldi#Wine#Hot Right Now#Coconut Milk#Food Drink#Aldi#Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Home & Gardenwashingtonnewsday.com

Aldi’s ‘amazing’ £19 bedding, according to customers, keeps you cool throughout hot summer nights.

Aldi’s ‘amazing’ £19 bedding, according to customers, keeps you cool throughout hot summer nights. Customers say Aldi’s ‘wonderful’ £19 bedding keeps them cool during scorching summer nights. Aldi’s SpecialBuy product, which is great for staying cool during a heat wave, has received positive feedback from customers. SpecialBuys at Aldi usually...
TV & VideosTODAY.com

Is whipped lemonade the new sip of summer? We tried the TikTok trend

When TikTok user @goldenxclouds, who shares content on the platform anonymously, saw videos all over the app of dalgona coffee, the Korean drink, she felt kind of left out. "I personally don’t like coffee," she told TODAY Food, "So I wanted to make something that looked as pleasing as the dalgona, but tasted pleasing as well for non-coffee-lovers like me."
DrinksMontgomery News

The perfect sips, trips and tips for a satisfying summer season

(BPT) - After a year like no other, everyone is seeking ways to celebrate the summer and enjoy those little things that make such a big difference. You don’t have to be a wine expert to know that the right wine or cocktail for the occasion can make any get-together truly outstanding. Whether you’re hanging out with friends around the grill or embarking on an epic road trip, here are tips for relearning how to enjoy the moment.
Food & DrinksBoston Herald

Perfect summer sipping: Your guide to bubble tea

Summer’s here, it’s hot out, so cool off with the ultimate iced beverage: boba — commonly served as a sticky sweet milk tea, with warm, chewy tapioca pearls. Boba, also known as bubble tea, originated in Taiwan in the 1980s and arrived in the U.S. a decade later. Over time, the boba universe has grown to include a variety of toppings and flavors, from pudding to cheese foam.
Food & Drinkstucson.com

The Kitchn: These lemon slushies will keep you cool all summer long

A frosty lemon slushy is quintessential beach fare (I’m looking at you, Del’s), but you don’t have to head to the boardwalk to enjoy one. Amazingly, it only takes a few simple ingredients to whip one up at home, and it’s bound to keep you cool all summer long. So grab some lemons, a bag of sugar, and plenty of ice, and get ready to make the ultimate thirst-quencher.
Drinksthepioneerwoman.com

15 Best Rosé Wines to Sip on All Summer Long

When temperatures reach record highs, there's one adult beverage that rises above the rest: rosé wine! It’s safe to say that rosé is unofficially the official drink of the summer. Not only does the pink-hued wine have a crisp and refreshing flavor, but it also pairs well with all of your favorite summer recipes—from grilled seafood to light pastas to seasonal salads. There's a rosé for every occasion—and plenty more you can drink for no reason at all! (😂) The best rosé wines can come from all over the world and are available in a variety of flavors. Some are sweet and fruity, while others are dry and acidic. There are even sparkling rosés that are perfect for serving up at a summer party. But how do you decide which rosé to pick for all your warm-weather festivities? We’ve rounded up the best rosé wines to keep on hand through Labor Day and beyond.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Aldi Has So Many Lemon-Flavored Snacks Right Now

Shoppers at low-cost grocery chain Aldi may have noticed an abundance of lemon-flavored snacks at the moment. There's a very good reason for that, and it's all for a good cause. As Aldi explained on its website, for every lemon-themed item with the Alex's Lemonade Stand logo purchased, the grocery store chain will make a donation to families of children diagnosed with cancer, up to $1 million.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Aldi Fans Are Loving These Summer Iced Latte Blends

'Tis the season for a nice, cold latte. While coffee is delicious hot or cool, there's nothing quite like enjoying a refreshing iced brew on a hot summer morning. That is, unless that brew also happens to be one of Aldi's new special summer iced latte blends. They come in a collection of delicious seasonal blends, including raspberry mocha, salted caramel, and toasted coconut, and from the sound of it, each one is a hit with shoppers. Made with a blend of coffee, milk, and natural flavoring, these Barissimo coffee beverages deliver your caffeine fix with a bit of sweetness, with no prepping or brewing required. Aldi shoppers couldn't stop raving about these flavored lattes, and more than one excited fan posted about the special find online.
PetsPosted by
Tyla

Aldi Is Selling A Pop-Up Pet Pool And We're Ready For Summer Now

With the UK embracing the staycation this year, many of us will be embracing the British sun for our holidays. If you haven’t managed to book that Air BnB though, Aldi has a range of water activities to help create the vacation experience in your own back garden. And if...
Food & Drinksmashed.com

This Is Aldi's Worst Summer Chocolate Flavor, According To Reddit

Aldi, being Aldi, is very big on seasonal stuff. They love themes of all kinds, such as their twice-yearly "German Weeks" that celebrate their European origins, but when it comes to holidays, that's when they really go all out. Over the past year, they've released Easter egg-shaped cheeses, spooky Halloween coffees, and off-the-wall Thanksgiving dinner-flavored chips. Of course, the biggest, or at least longest, holiday season of the year is the one known as "summer." People in California and Florida may not get it, but anyone who lives in a colder climate (such as Aldi's native Germany) knows it's true: Each and every warm day is one worth celebrating since it won't be long before winter once again locks us in its icy 8-month grip.
Arizona StateOnlyInYourState

The Frozen Alcoholic Slushies From This Arizona Restaurant Are A Delicious Summer Treat

Staying cool in the Arizona summer heat can prove a near-impossible challenge, so we’ll take all the help we can get. The alcoholic slushies, otherwise known as daquiris, from Fat Tuesday are a great place to start, with flavors ranging from classics like piña colada and strawberry to more unique concoctions such as sour skittle and banana split. They’re basically like grown-up ICEEs – how fun is that?
DrinksPosted by
Axios Twin Cities

It's slushie summer in the Twin Cities

Alcoholic slushies seem to be a staple in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro this summer.Axios' Audrey Kennedy has seen them at breweries across the metro, like No. 12 Cider and Blackstack Brewing.She decided to try the Strawberry Margarita Seltzer Slush from St. Paul's Dual Citizen Brewing Co.This one had sour candy around the rim and was topped with an Airhead.She rates it a solid 9/10. It could've been higher if there was more than 4% alcohol content.Tell us: Have you tried a spiked slushie? Share your favorite by emailing twincities@axios.com.
Food & DrinksLove and Lemons

Red Sangria

This easy red sangria recipe is cool, fruity, and refreshing. Enjoy a glass on a hot summer day, or serve it at a gathering at any time of year. If you ask me, sangria is the perfect drink to share with friends – it’s festive, fun, fruity, and refreshing. As cocktails go, it’s inexpensive and easy to make. For a knockout happy hour, mix up a pitcherful, invite people over, and sip cool glasses in the warm sun. Aaah, summer.
New York City, NYgetitforless.info

THE FIRST SIP SUMMER TOUR -CHANDON Garden Spritz

THE FIRST SIP SUMMER TOUR -CHANDON Garden Spritz. CHANDON Garden Spritz is hosting events across the country and we invite you to take your first sip of summer with us with three unique experiences. This three part classic event will be taking place in NYC, Atlanta, ,Miami, Las Vegas, San Diego & San Franciso.
Recipesmarksdailyapple.com

BBQ Grilled Salmon Recipe with Peach and Cucumber Salsa

This BBQ grilled salmon recipe makes a frequent appearance on my back patio all summer long. It’s easy, it’s quick start-to-finish, and you can’t beat a smoky BBQ sauce against a cool fruity salsa. You’re just minutes away from a simple and delicious meal the entire family will enjoy! We...
DrinksNarcity

LOOP Mission Just Launched A New Sustainable Gin & It’s Perfect For Summer Sipping

It's made from the misfits of the food industry and is available across Canada. With restrictions starting to ease up and after-work drinks back on the table, you've likely begun the search for this season's beverage of choice. If supporting local and being intentional with your purchases is on your summer to-do list, you may have found your perfect match in LOOP Mission's Lime and Ginger Gin.
Food & Drinksnewspressnow.com

It's a hot summer for a local ice cream truck

On a hot, humid Friday afternoon, the “ice cream lady” Marcena Carter is doing big business parked outside a local business. Adults turn into kids again as they choose between items like Bomb Pops, Snickers ice cream bars and Choco Tacos from Sack’s Ice Cream truck. It’s why Carter, who owns and operates the business, loves doing it.
Newport Beach, CAvisitnewportbeach.com

Sip Your Way Through Summer With These 8 Refreshing Cocktails

Summer days bring about a flurry of activity in Newport Beach. From boating on the bay to wining and dining al fresco, the opportunities to enjoy our sunny-and-75 climate are infinite! But perhaps one of the most popular summer activities is bellying up to the bar for a refreshing libation. This season, Newport Beach restaurants and bars are bringing their “A” game with crafty cocktails that’ll quench your thirst. Whether you prefer your beverage blended, on the rocks or neat, these eight concoctions are sure to set your watch to summertime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy