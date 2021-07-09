Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Member Posts Season 13 Update That’ll Have Fans Pumped

By Matthew Wilson
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzUbQ_0arxiDg200

The “NCIS: Los Angeles” office is officially open for business. The show is ramping up to begin production on its upcoming Season 13.

Before you take a look at the photo below, no “NCIS” hasn’t suddenly transformed into a horror series. But producer Rick Tunell did share a moody and slightly creepy photo that’s worthy of one. The producer shared an empty hallway, complete with a sickly yellow glow.

But the snapshot actually came from a past episode in Season 12, featuring a shootout. The “NCIS: Los Angeles” producer used the picture to promote the upcoming season. Fans will be excited to know that the show will be kicking off filming soon.

On Twitter, the producer wrote: “The NCISLA production office is open for Season 13.”

It appears that “NCIS: Los Angeles” has returned to its regular filming schedule. Last year, the show had a late start in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show wasn’t able to start filming until September 2020. But the show will apparently get an earlier jump this year, though it’s still up in the air when it might premiere.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Heads to Season 13

Additionally, fans don’t know quite what to suspect with “NCIS: Los Angeles” in the upcoming season. The show didn’t end its last season with many open storylines to explore. Rather than a dramatic cliffhanger, “NCIS” opted for a calmer end to the series. That means that the upcoming premiere will have to ratchet up the tension and set up this season’s story.

The show promises to be a little different than seasons past. For one, “NCIS: Los Angeles” lost two of its key team members during the Season 12 finale. Both Barrett Foa’s Eric Beale and Renée Felice Smith’s Nell Jones left the series in the finale. The characters opted to move from the United States to continue their lives together in Tokyo, Japan.

Many fans were sad to say goodbye to the duo. But “NCIS: Los Angeles” left the door open for a reappearance somewhere down the line. Fortunately, the show also got back Linda Hunt’s Hetty after an almost entire season’s absence. Hetty took a step back during Season 12, and many wondered if Hunt may be planning to exit the series altogether.

It turns out that Hunt was at a greater risk for the COVID-19 virus. She opted to step away from the set until the pandemic was in less effect. Producers accommodated her request and wrote the character off for the season as a result. But with Season 13, Hetty is back and ready to work with her NCIS team again. Likewise, cast members Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, and Daniela Ruah are also returning for another season. Most of the gang will be back together again.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

129K+
Followers
14K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barrett Foa
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Daniela Ruah
Person
Linda Hunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Twitter#Ncisla#Rtunell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns in New Magazine Cover Snaps

It runs in the family. Granddaughter to Elvis Presley, Riley Keough, does her family proud for the cover of ContentMode Magazine. If you haven’t seen Riley Keough and Taylour Paige’s Zola, get ready. The digital-age thriller (“based on the legendary tweets” as their marketing totes) is a completely off-the-rails glimpse into the modern world of social media and its implications for all. Specifically Keough’s Stefani – who, amidst the exotic dancing scene, becomes an absolute monster. It’s a breakout role for the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and indie darling, and one that’s resulting in a flood of media attention.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

Cody Johnson Releases the Official Trailer for His Documentary ‘Dear Rodeo’

On Wednesday (July 14th) country music singer-songwriter Cody Johnson released the official trailer for his upcoming documentary Dear Rodeo: the Cody Johnson Story. According to a press release from COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville and Trafalgar Releasing, Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story recounts the country star’s real-life journey from dusty rodeo arenas in Texas to performing at some of the biggest music performance stages in America.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

’NCIS: Los Angeles Star Eric Christian Olsen’s Wife Posts Gorgeous Photo Wearing Rust-Colored ‘Farm to Closet’ Dress

Sara Wright Olsen, the wife of “NCIS: Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen, is a vision in red. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to show off her new farm-to-closet, floor-length floral dress. If you’re wondering what exactly “farm to closet” means, as Olsen describes, it’s about sustainability using regenerative...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Snaps Stunning Pics of Wife and Babies Posing in Front of Gorgeous Lake

Eric Christian Olsen of NCIS: Los Angeles fame and his family are true Outsiders, and these latest lake-bound shots serve as brilliant proof. “Walking in the ☁️☁️ with @thisisthegreat_ photos by @ericcolsen,” Sarah Wright Olsen posts to her official Instagram. Within, we see her and the couple’s two adorable children living their best life.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Several of Chris O’Donnell’s Kids Have Actually Appeared on the Series

For over a decade, viewers have seen Chris O’Donnell portray Callen on “NCIS: Los Angeles,” but did you know his kids have had several cameos on the hit show?. Since its inception in 2009, O’Donnell has been part of the popular CBS crime drama. If you watch the show, you know that his character didn’t have the easiest childhood. Yet, after getting support from the NCIS Operations Manager, Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt), he became one of the crew’s top agents. Now, it seems like his children are following in their dad’s footsteps. If you didn’t know, O’Donnell and his wife Caroline have five children in total, and four of them have appeared on “NCIS: Los Angeles.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Uploads Photo Gallery of Family’s Sweet Visit to Portugal

Ahead of returning to the NCIS: Los Angeles set, Kensi’s Daniela Ruah is sharing a beautiful “photo dump” from her Portugal family vacation. “This girl is turning back into Kensi on Monday so I’m savoring the last 3 months in these “photo dumps”!” the star says on her official Instagram late Thursday. Within, we see a full gallery of the Ruah’s loving life together in… “Part 1: Portugal.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Renee Felice Smith ‘Scoot Scoots’ Around Town in Motor Scooter Video

NCIS: Los Angeles alumni Renee Felice Smith just posted a fun video of herself riding a motor scooter around town. The actress played Nell on the show until leaving this year. On the season finale, Nell and Eric left the team to pursue a new life in Tokyo. Now, Smith is following a similar path as her character did, pursuing something new creatively and leaving the old behind.
Los Angeles, CAoutsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Gives Fans ‘Two More’ Reasons to Celebrate Fourth of July This Year

In addition to it being America’s birthday, fans of NCIS: Los Angeles now have another reason to celebrate this weekend. You can spend your afternoon hanging out on the lake and you can spend your evening grilling up some delicious 4th of July burgers and hot dogs. Then at night, you can light off some fireworks and come inside and enjoy reruns of NCIS: Los Angeles. The popular military crime show announced on Sunday afternoon that they would be airing reruns both Sunday and Monday night. On Sunday, you can tune in at 9/8c and on Monday you can watch an hour later at 10/9c.

Comments / 0

Community Policy