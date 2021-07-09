‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Member Posts Season 13 Update That’ll Have Fans Pumped

The “NCIS: Los Angeles” office is officially open for business. The show is ramping up to begin production on its upcoming Season 13.

Before you take a look at the photo below, no “NCIS” hasn’t suddenly transformed into a horror series. But producer Rick Tunell did share a moody and slightly creepy photo that’s worthy of one. The producer shared an empty hallway, complete with a sickly yellow glow.

But the snapshot actually came from a past episode in Season 12, featuring a shootout. The “NCIS: Los Angeles” producer used the picture to promote the upcoming season. Fans will be excited to know that the show will be kicking off filming soon.

On Twitter, the producer wrote: “The NCISLA production office is open for Season 13.”

It appears that “NCIS: Los Angeles” has returned to its regular filming schedule. Last year, the show had a late start in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show wasn’t able to start filming until September 2020. But the show will apparently get an earlier jump this year, though it’s still up in the air when it might premiere.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Heads to Season 13

Additionally, fans don’t know quite what to suspect with “NCIS: Los Angeles” in the upcoming season. The show didn’t end its last season with many open storylines to explore. Rather than a dramatic cliffhanger, “NCIS” opted for a calmer end to the series. That means that the upcoming premiere will have to ratchet up the tension and set up this season’s story.

The show promises to be a little different than seasons past. For one, “NCIS: Los Angeles” lost two of its key team members during the Season 12 finale. Both Barrett Foa’s Eric Beale and Renée Felice Smith’s Nell Jones left the series in the finale. The characters opted to move from the United States to continue their lives together in Tokyo, Japan.

Many fans were sad to say goodbye to the duo. But “NCIS: Los Angeles” left the door open for a reappearance somewhere down the line. Fortunately, the show also got back Linda Hunt’s Hetty after an almost entire season’s absence. Hetty took a step back during Season 12, and many wondered if Hunt may be planning to exit the series altogether.

It turns out that Hunt was at a greater risk for the COVID-19 virus. She opted to step away from the set until the pandemic was in less effect. Producers accommodated her request and wrote the character off for the season as a result. But with Season 13, Hetty is back and ready to work with her NCIS team again. Likewise, cast members Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, and Daniela Ruah are also returning for another season. Most of the gang will be back together again.