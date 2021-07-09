Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

GRAINS-Corn set for 10% weekly decline on improved supply prospects

By Gus Trompiz
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

* Cool, wet weather forecasts for U.S. Midwest keep corn futures falling * Less pessimistic views on Brazil corn crop also curb market * Soybeans, wheat hesitant as dry northern U.S. still a concern * Grain markets cautious before Monday's USDA supply/demand report (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Friday with the market poised to decline 10% this week as rain and moderate temperatures are expected to boost U.S. Midwest crops. Soybeans and wheat were almost flat and headed for a weekly fall, but found support in concerns over persisting drought in the northern U.S. and Canada. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.9% at $5.19-3/4 a bushel, as of 1120 GMT. The contract has lost 10.4% this week, giving back most of its steep gains last week when a lower-than-expected U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimate of corn acreage had fanned supply worries. Weather forecasts showing substantial rainfall across the Midwest along with moderate heat changed market sentiment this week, encouraging the idea that strong yields could offset any shortfall in planted area. "The easing of weather worries in the U.S. Midwest's northwest has taken prices back down to these levels, abetted by what at least was a very crowded corn long position," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Concerns over Brazil's second corn crop, which has endured drought and frost, have also eased. Brazil's CONAB agency cut its 2020/2021 total corn production forecast on Thursday but it was still higher than that of many traders. Brazilian grain grower SLC Agricola, meanwhile, said yields in first batches of second-crop corn had exceeded its expectations. CBOT soybeans was at $13.19-3/4 a bushel and CBOT wheat at $6.18-1/4, with both contracts edging up a quarter of a cent from Thursday's close. Grain markets could consolidate while waiting to see how much rainfall reaches U.S. growing belts and with attention turning to monthly supply and demand forecasts from the USDA. "Traders will be cautious today ahead of the weekend and the next USDA report on Monday," consultancy Agritel said. Grain markets will also get an update on demand later on Friday in weekly U.S. export sales. Prices at 1120 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 618.25 0.25 0.04 640.50 -3.47 CBOT corn 519.25 -4.50 -0.86 484.00 7.28 CBOT soy 1319.75 0.25 0.02 1311.00 0.67 Paris wheat Sep 198.75 -1.00 -0.50 192.50 3.25 Paris maize Jun 235.50 -0.50 -0.21 219.00 7.53 Paris rape Aug 524.50 5.75 1.11 418.25 25.40 WTI crude oil 73.85 0.91 1.25 48.52 52.21 Euro/dlr 1.19 0.00 0.14 1.2100 -1.99 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Editing Amy Caren Daniel and Vinay Dwivedi)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
178K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Drought#Maize#Wheat#European#Cbot#Conab#Brazilian#Slc Agricola#1120 Gmt#Euro Dlr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Related
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Hogs May Find Further Strength

There was quite a divergence between cattle and hogs Friday. Cattle just could not find support into the end of the week due to uneventful cash market. Hogs were likely supported by the news that Germany reported two cases of African swine fever. Cattle: Steady Futures: Lower Live Equiv: $198.77...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Traders Hesitant with Little Excitement

The livestock complex didn’t jump into Monday’s trade with any warm accolades, and as the noon hour approaches, the market’s demeanor doesn’t seem to be strengthening. There’s little excitement to be had in the livestock sector as the future complex wanes lower amid a weaker trading complex. The live cattle and feeder cattle contracts were expected to be met with some pressure, but even the lean hog market, which had an exceptional week last week, is trending lower with the market’s hesitancy. With news of the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading, the entire marketplace seems to be holding its breath.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Rally as Forecast Looks Hot, Dry

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 10 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 11 1/4 cents, and September KC wheat is up 8 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain futures were higher overnight as forecasts look poor for much of the Western Corn Belt and Northern Plains the next seven-to-10 days.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Wheat at two-month high, corn firms as adverse weather fuels supply fears

HAMBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Monday, continuing last week’s surge to hit two-month highs as adverse weather in parts of U.S., Canadian and Russian growing areas raised worries about global supplies. Corn and soybeans rose as drought threatened some U.S. crops. Chicago Board of Trade...
Energy Industryfxempire.com

Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Increased OPEC+ Supply, COVID- related Demand Worries Weigh on Prices

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are edging lower on Monday, but clawing back some of its earlier losses. Sellers are responding to the news that OPEC and its allies reached an agreement to raise its output levels. While some traders are expressing concerns about a crude surplus because of the decision, others are worried that demand could decline at the same time because of the rise in COVID-19 infections.
AgricultureDurango Herald

Grains mixed, liveestock mixed

Wheat for Sept. rose 5.25 cents at $6.9775 a bushel; Sept. corn was unchanged at 5.56 a bushel, Sept. oats was off 4.25 cents at $4.3175 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 26.75 cents at $14.28 a bushel. Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live...
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

Oil Drops as OPEC+ Agreement Raises Prospect of More Supply

TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices recouped some losses on Monday, but were still down after OPEC+ overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output, which sparked concerns about a crude surplus as COVID-19 infections continue to rise in many countries. Brent crude was down 61 cents, or 0.8%, at $72.98 a...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper falls as virus worries unnerve investors

July 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Monday as surging COVID-19 cases raised investor concerns about the global economic recovery and metals demand, particularly for industrial metal copper. Daily new coronavirus infections have jumped in the United States, Europe and Asia amid the spread of the Delta variant while...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Russian wheat export prices rise with global benchmark

MOSCOW, July 19 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week on the back of sharply higher prices in Chicago and expectations of a less impressive crop in Russia, analysts said on Monday. Chicago wheat futures recorded their largest weekly gain in six years last week as parched conditions for North American spring wheat and adverse weather in Europe and Russia stoked concern over global supplies. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in August was $241 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $3 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Another consultancy, Sovecon, recorded a $5 rise to $239 per tonne of wheat. Barley was unchanged at $212, it said. Both Sovecon and IKAR cut their estimates for Russia's 2021 crop last week. "Weather (in Russia) is negative both for winter crops and spring crops, including corn and sunflower," Sovecon said, adding that this week is expected to remain hot and dry in most of the country's grain-producing regions. Recent hot and dry weather in several Russian regions affected yields, with grain becoming too dry in some places, resulting in lower weight. Russian harvesting is showing rising wheat yields but is still delayed compared with a year ago, Sovecon said, adding that "current yield dynamics point to potential further yield and crop downgrades". Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 12,400 roubles/t -125 rbls class wheat, ($167.59) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 38,000 rbls/t +200 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic 91,650 rbls/t unchanged sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export $1,205/t +$85 sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export $1,210/t +$80 sunflower oil (IKAR) - soybeans 47,800 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - white sugar, $548.4/t -$6 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.9920 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman)
Chicago, ILMySanAntonio

Grains mostly lower, livestock lower.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. rose 7 cents at $7.0175 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 9.25 cents at $5.5925 a bushel; Sep. oats lost 13 cents at $4.28 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 21.50 cents at $14.4525 a bushel.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Soybeans Drop Double Digits

Corn is 4 to 6 cents lower, soybeans are 15 to 20 cents lower and wheat is flat to 6 cents higher. Corn trade is 4 to 6 cents lower, reversing lower from overnight strength with outside market weakness starting to weigh. Ethanol margins are likely to narrow more with the recent corn strength, the energy complex breaking out of the range to the downside this morning and driving demand fading short term.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Fall after OPEC+ Clinches Deal to Boost Output

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- At the beginning of a new trading week, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange fell sharply, sending the U.S. crude benchmark below $70 per barrel (bbl) after Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in consortium with Russia-led partners agreed to gradually boost crude output through the end of 2022, while allowing the United Arab Emirates and four other members to the agreement to substantially raise their production baseline beginning in the second quarter next year, easing concerns over a tightening global oil market disposition.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia crude oil: Key market indicators July 19-23

Crude oil futures dived during midmorning trade in Asia July 19 on news that the OPEC+ will increase its production quotas, with sentiment also soured by the reimposition of mobility restrictions following the rapid spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine's 2021/22 grain exports reach 1 mln tonnes

KYIV, July 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain export has reached 1 million tonnes so far the new 2021/22 July-June season, 108,000 tonnes less than a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. That included 292,000 tonnes of wheat, 207,000 tonnes of barley and 498,000 tonnes of corn, the data...
Businessraleighnews.net

Gold falls as U.S. dollar strengthens

CHICAGO, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Monday as the U.S. dollar rose. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 5.8 U.S. dollars, or 0.32 percent, to close at 1,809.2 dollars per ounce. Renewed concern over...
Industrybeef2live.com

Abundant Grain Supplies Supporting Consumption

For 2017/18, global corn production is projected down from last year’s record due largely to smaller crops in the United States and China. Global consumption outpaces production as demand expands in light of tighter availabilities for other feed grains, mainly barley and sorghum. Global trade is forecast higher boosted by expectations of strong demand growth. Global ending stocks fall sharply led by China and, to a lesser extent, the United States.
Agricultureagfax.com

Soybeans: How Competitive Is U.S. Production?

Examining the competitiveness of soybean production in different regions of the world is often difficult due to lack of comparable data and agreement regarding what needs to be measured. To be useful, international data needs to be expressed in common production units and converted to a common currency. Also, production and cost measures need to be consistently defined across production regions or farms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy