It's fall tomato-planting time in San Antonio vegetable gardens

So, the squash bugs took over the garden, and my tomatoes had a late start? Is there anything I can do to salvage my vegetable garden?. We are seeing a variety of issues in the veggie gardens. Herbicide drift, insects, and the late start for tomatoes have some folks frustrated. You can still have a season yet this fall. For tomatoes, you still have time for those to make yet this summer, if your plants are healthy. Squash bugs have been an issue for many gardens. Sometimes it is best to remove the plants, solarize if possible, and go back with a different plant in rotation. Here is a little video that shows the entire season for squash production with some fall options. https://spark.adobe.com/video/NvcY2a7TlL5AV (just click if viewing online, or copy and paste in your web browser)